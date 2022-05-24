The Best Side Dishes to Order from Texas BBQ Joints

Ask anyone what Texas is known for and you’re likely to get two consistent answers: being really big and making great barbecue.

They’re not wrong. Texas’s barbecue tradition runs deep. Pitmasters enlist wood-fired smokers to cook meat low and slow, giving brisket, ribs, and sausage the same loving attention usually reserved for fine-dining kitchens. People across the country—even across the world—make pilgrimages to Texas to see what all the fuss is about.

When it comes to Texas barbecue, brisket dominates the conversation—and rightfully so. The best examples are marbled with luscious fat, topped with a crispy, seasoned bark, and good enough to make visitors take up residence. But don’t sleep on the sides.

Potato salad, coleslaw, mac ’n cheese, and pinto beans comprise the classic side dish quartet on menus around the state, and, when treated with care, they make delicious accompaniments to the main course. But, occasionally, you find side dishes so good, so unexpected, that you forget all about that beef rib in your hand and dive back in for more.

These are eight of the best side dishes you’ll find at Texas barbecue joints. Some are creative takes on traditional favorites, while others stray from the classic templates entirely. They range from brisket-and-cream-cheese-stuffed jalapeños wrapped in bacon to smoky, creamy scalloped potatoes, and addictive greens swimming in a spicy gochujang broth. Add them all to your bucket list.