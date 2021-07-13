Why Everyone Is Obsessed With Tinned Fish and Where You Can Buy It Online

In case you missed it, it’s tinned seafood summer. Sardines, mussels, cockles, and anchovies—they’ve been around forever but Americans have suddenly taken notice and realized that there’s way more to canned seafood than tuna.

Becca Millstein, co-founder of Fishwife, grew up eating tuna fish sandwiches but it wasn’t until she studied abroad in Spain that she caught on to conservas, which are fish like sardines or mollusks like clams and mussels are preserved in oil or broth and packaged in tin cans.

“It’s part of tapas culture that is very convenient and casual and social, but also a very elevated way of eating,” she says. “You might serve a tin of cockles with a toasted baguette and some olive oil and some olives and a glass of white wine or something like that. It just struck me as sort of the height of elegance.”

When Millstein and her friend Caroline Goldfarb quarantined together during the pandemic, they ate tons of tinned fish and realized that there isn’t a domestic company that was celebrating tinned fish culture. Together they founded Fishwife, a brand that sells smoked trout and tuna —with other versions coming soon.

Tinned fish has risen in popularity the past few years. Even chefs at restaurants like Curate in Asheville, North Carolina, feature tinned seafood on their menus. In fact, a recent report found that the canned seafood market is set to grow by $23.7 billion over the next five years.

The pandemic also boosted the tinned fish industry by giving home chefs a chance to dig through their cabinets and try something a bit more interesting to the palate than the same old takeout.