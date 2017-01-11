Food & Drink

Everything You Need to Buy at Trader Joe's Right Now

By Published On 10/19/2016 By Published On 10/19/2016
Trader Joe's sign
Geri Lavrov/Moment Mobile/Getty Images

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Trader Joe's is the supermarket equivalent of a suburban mom who is so pumpkin-crazed, she wears something with a pumpkin on it every single day from September to November. TJ's shelves are currently jam-packed with seemingly thousands of new pumpkin-flavored products, along with some non-fall-themed goodies you need to fill your cart with right now. Let's take a peek at all the new and seasonal foods people are buying at Trader Joe's right this second.

Pumpkin Spice Almond Beverage

Never underestimate the American appetite for pumpkin spice-flavored drinks, lactose intolerance be damned!

Lee Drinksbeer/Instagram

Chocolate Chai & Almond Bar

TJ's is the king of exclusive snack foods you can't find anywhere else, and this milk + dark chocolate bar basically crams two coffee shop favorites into one hand-held package.

Momo/Instagram

Umami Stir-in Paste

Next time you sauté veggies, squeeze some of this into the pan, and experience approximately 95% more flavor.

Lee Drinksbeer/Instagram

Sticky Pumpkin Cake with Hard Sauce

Never mind soft sauce. When Trader Joe's goes pumpkin, it goes hard.

Lee Drinksbeer/Instagram

Beer Bread Mix

Carbs on carbs on carbs on carbs. And butter. And beer. And carbs!

Lee Drinksbeer/Instagram

Pumpkin Spice Cookie Butter

People lose their minds over TJ's Cookie Butter. They also lose their minds over pumpkin spice. Put them together and you've got a case for Trader Joe's conspiring to make everybody insane.

Lee Drinksbeer/Instagram

Pumpkin Rolls

Spread Pumpkin Spice Cookie Butter on these Pumpkin Rolls and pair them with a cup of warm Pumpkin Spice Almond Beverage and you've basically achieved Trader Joe's version of Inception.

Snack Cellar/Instagram

Fall Zucchette Pasta

Surprise, this isn't a pumpkin pasta; it's made from butternut squash. So, yeah, still a gourd.

Dee SanLaz/Instagram

Petite Pumpkin Spice Cookies

Shortbread cookies with pumpkin spice and yogurt coating are a solid addition to your fall snacking habits. Girl Scouts, take notice!

The Junk Food Aisle/Instagram

Quasar Bar

TJ's nougat, caramel, and dark chocolate bar is like a fancier Milky Way with a way weirder name.

Lee Drinksbeer/Instagram

Pumpkin Waffles

Perfect for trick-or-treaters who show up way too early.

Lee Drinksbeer/Instagram

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Lee Breslouer is a senior writer for Thrillist, and isn't sick of pumpkin-flavored food yet. Follow him to fall flavors @LeeBreslouer.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Anthony Bourdain's 10 Commandments for the Perfect Burger

related

READ MORE
The Best Bargains at Whole Foods, According to Employees

related

READ MORE
William Shatner Is Really Upset About Changes to Toblerone Bars

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like