Everything You Need to Buy at Trader Joe's Right Now

Trader Joe's is the supermarket equivalent of a suburban mom who is so pumpkin-crazed, she wears something with a pumpkin on it every single day from September to November. TJ's shelves are currently jam-packed with seemingly thousands of new pumpkin-flavored products, along with some non-fall-themed goodies you need to fill your cart with right now. Let's take a peek at all the new and seasonal foods people are buying at Trader Joe's right this second.
Pumpkin Spice Almond Beverage
Never underestimate the American appetite for pumpkin spice-flavored drinks, lactose intolerance be damned!
Chocolate Chai & Almond Bar
TJ's is the king of exclusive snack foods you can't find anywhere else, and this milk + dark chocolate bar basically crams two coffee shop favorites into one hand-held package.
Umami Stir-in Paste
Next time you sauté veggies, squeeze some of this into the pan, and experience approximately 95% more flavor.
Sticky Pumpkin Cake with Hard Sauce
Never mind soft sauce. When Trader Joe's goes pumpkin, it goes hard.
Beer Bread Mix
Carbs on carbs on carbs on carbs. And butter. And beer. And carbs!
Pumpkin Spice Cookie Butter
People lose their minds over TJ's Cookie Butter. They also lose their minds over pumpkin spice. Put them together and you've got a case for Trader Joe's conspiring to make everybody insane.
Pumpkin Rolls
Spread Pumpkin Spice Cookie Butter on these Pumpkin Rolls and pair them with a cup of warm Pumpkin Spice Almond Beverage and you've basically achieved Trader Joe's version of Inception.
Fall Zucchette Pasta
Surprise, this isn't a pumpkin pasta; it's made from butternut squash. So, yeah, still a gourd.
Petite Pumpkin Spice Cookies
Shortbread cookies with pumpkin spice and yogurt coating are a solid addition to your fall snacking habits. Girl Scouts, take notice!
Quasar Bar
TJ's nougat, caramel, and dark chocolate bar is like a fancier Milky Way with a way weirder name.
Pumpkin Waffles
Perfect for trick-or-treaters who show up way too early.
