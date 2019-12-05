Trader Joe’s Stocking Stuffers You Should Secretly Buy for Yourself

At some point this holiday season, my gift list is bound to run too long and I won’t be able to make my hands fan out one more slice of salami for an epic charcuterie board – let alone think about stocking stuffers (by far the most forgotten holiday gift).
So when you get to that point, or if you’re already there, that’s where Trader Joe’s comes in. Don’t overlook the cult-favorite snack foods and handy household items, both are perfect for stocking stuffers (and I usually grab a few extra to keep for myself, too!). The cheap items make the perfect small gifts, so here’s a list of the best stocking stuffers from the store you’ll already be frequenting this holiday season.
Reusable Tote Bags
Stockings are useless. Instead of buying something that you have to pack away for 363 days a year, pick up a reusable tote bag that you can use year-round and fill it up with the rest of the items on this list.
Chocolate-Covered or Sugar-Glazed Lebkuchen
Perfectly decorated but too hard to really be edible cookies may come to mind when you think of gingerbread, but this classic German treat turns that notion on its head. Plus the Trader Joe’s version comes in chocolate-covered and sugar-glazed varieties. Upgrade!
Double-Chocolate Hot Cocoa Stirring Spoon
Adorable and cheap is a combination I can’t resist. So this little hot chocolate spoon is a win in my book. Simply warm up a mug of milk and use this spoon to stir it up, and you’ll be left with a delicious blend of milk and dark chocolate with a few mini marshmallows on top.
Taste Test of Caramels
This gift will stick at least a few feet out of a standard stocking, but it’s worth the aesthetic misstep. With this stocking stuffer, you can crack open the box and put your palate to the test as you try to decipher the flavor of 12 different caramels like hot chili and strawberry black pepper.
Rainbow of Honey
For the tea lovers in your life, ditch the little bear and update their sweet stir-in with the Rainbow of Honey. Each package contains six four-ounce jars of honey in flavors like clover, orange blossom, and mimosa. Plus, they come in beautiful, reusable glass jars with cork tops.
Cookie Butter
This just might be the most talked-about thing from Trader Joe’s. It’s the kind of thing you avoid all year until one fateful night when you add it to your cart in the name of self-care, so needless to say, it makes a great gift.
Waxed Cotton Food Wraps
Going home for the holidays means a family member suckering you into bringing home leftovers. If you’re the one who is going to make someone lug already-dry turkey on their bus ride home, at least stuff their stocking with waxed cotton food bags or wraps. That way, they can seal up leftovers now (and all year long) in beautiful packaging without creating more waste.
Chocolate-Covered Peppermint Joe-Joe's
The only thing better than Joe-Joe’s is chocolate covered Joe-Joe’s. And the addition of a candy cane crumble on top drives this product into excess, which is exactly what the holidays are all about, right?
Chocolate Passport
Most people wouldn’t buy a fancy single-origin chocolate bar just any old day of the week, but put this in their stocking and they’ll have something special every day of the week. Plus an extra!
Triple Ginger Brew
This seasonal non-alcoholic brew can be enjoyed on its own or made into a mule, and the old-fashioned swing-top bottle in festive red and green will look great sticking out of a stocking.
Everything But The Bagel Seasoning
Another one of those things you definitely don’t need but would be happy to have, Everything But The Bagel Seasoning makes a perfect stocking stuffer. You can toss it on cream cheese to improve a plain bagel or use it on roasted vegetables, scrambled eggs, avocado toast, or really anything you want to be salty and crunchy and delicious.
Vanilla Bean Infused Maple Syrup
You wouldn’t put one of those grocery store bottles of pancake syrup in anyone’s stocking. But if it’s vanilla bean infused, from a small family maker in Vermont, and from Trader Joe’s, it seems acceptable.
Mediterranean Olive Oil Set
Tickets for a European vacation might fit better in a stocking, but this gift won’t hurt your wallet like an international getaway. For less than $10, this set includes single-origin olive oils from Italy, Greece, and Spain for a Mediterranean tasting experience.
Clementines
Oranges are a classic stocking stuffer. Some say it originated during the Great Depression while others believe it started with an old story about St. Nicholas. But either way, they’re a cheap, delicious, and easy way to fill a stocking, and you can definitely find them at Trader Joe’s.
