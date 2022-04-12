Trader Joe’s Items You Should Buy to Usher in Spring

Trader Joe’s is releasing new and seasonal spring products, which means sunnier days are just ahead of us—or already here! What better way to celebrate the changing of seasons (and holidays like Easter and Mother’s Day) than with a picnic of dips, sparkling pineapple juice, and everything lemon-flavored. Here are our must-buy Trader Joe’s items for spring.

Springle Jangle

During the holidays, Trader Joe’s fans go wild for Jingle Jangle, the tin of sweet treats that make Christmastime extra delicious. But you can still get a taste of holiday festivities in the spring with Springle Jangle, its more pastel counterpart. Each bag includes dark chocolate Joe-Joe’s cookie bark, butter toffee peanuts, sprinkle-covered candies, yogurt-dipped pretzels, milk and dark chocolate peanut butter cups, and pastel candies that resemble M&Ms. It’s like trail mix, but mostly candy.



Limone Alfredo Sauce

This seasonal item always returns during the spring and it’s a great pasta sauce for weather transitions. Alfredo when it’s too warm out is heavy, but the addition of lemon brightens it up a bit. Pour this sauce over your favorite pasta on that chilly spring day when you realize warmer days are almost here—and zest in some lemon peel to really enhance the citrus flavor.



Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers

Spring is when you pull out all the dips. Salsa, guacamole, cowboy caviar, and the dozens of other dips that line the shelves of Trader Joe’s. And what better way to enjoy dip than with the elote-spiced corn chip dippers? These chips are smokier and spicier than the regular corn chip dippers, but the added seasoning complements pretty much every dip I’ve tried thus far with it.



Herbed Tahini Sauce

Herbaceous parsley is what you’ll initially taste upon first bite of this herbed tahini sauce, but the nuttiness of sesame seeds follows through shortly. This refreshing dip can be used as a spread for sandwiches or a perfect match with the above corn dippers.



Spring Cupcake Mix

If you’re planning an Easter party or a spring-themed bake sale, this cupcake mix will definitely make your life simpler. It comes with everything you need to make frosted cupcakes: white cupcake mix, green frosting mix, and caramel chocolate candies that resemble robin eggs. Make sure you have piping tips to make the frosting nests look more realistic.



When Life Gives You Lemons Make Ice Cream

This ice cream is for all the citrus lovers out there who actually want their sweet treats to have some semblance of tartness. In each pint you’ll find a balanced lemon ice cream base, a ripple of sour lemon swirl, and crumbled shortbread cookies.



Baked Lemon Ricotta Cheese

Whether you’re building a delightful dessert board for a picnic or want to take your pancakes up a notch, this baked ricotta cheese scented with lemon is a great addition. I can honestly eat it straight—it tastes like a lemon cheesecake in wedge form—but I have enjoyed it in pancakes, too.



Sparkling Green Tea with Pineapple Juice

As the weather heats up, it’s time to swap out your hot cup of afternoon tea with something more chill. This sparkling tea is a great option: You still get the caffeine from grassy green tea, but it’s brightened by delicious pineapple—and each can clocks in at 10 calories. This would be great to stash for a picnic, too.



Cheese Corn Arepas

Pretend like you’re in Encanto with these cheesy arepas stuffed with a puck of mozzarella cheese. Because they’re made with corn, they’re definitely a little bit sweeter than your average grilled cheese, but will still provide an extra stretchy cheese pull.



Cold-Pressed Pineapple Juice

Drink this straight, use it as a mixer, add it to margaritas—however you decide to use it, it doesn’t matter, because the cold pressed pineapple juice is sunshine in a bottle and will make you smile in any application. I wouldn’t drink this every day—it has tons of sugar—but the natural sweetness does provide joy as we leave winter behind.



Gourmet Jelly Beans

Unlike Jelly Belly, Trader Joe’s gourmet jelly beans do not rely on artificial coloring, so every bean is tinged with fruit juice, vegetable juice, or spirulina. Similarly to Jelly Belly, you can find all your favorite flavors in a bag: juicy pear, toasted marshmallow, and tangerine, to name a few. These are perfect for Easter gifting.



Spring Gummies

Whether it’s Valentine’s Day or Christmas, Trader Joe’s always rolls out some sort of themed gummy depending on the time of year—and they’re always worth adding to your cart. These spring-themed candies are adorably shaped like lopsided butterflies and flowers. There are three flavors to choose from: pink (which tastes like strawberry), green (apple), and yellow (which is vaguely tropical, like a piña colada).