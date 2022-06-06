The Best Summer Snacks to Buy at Trader Joe’s This Season

Tangerine Cream Bars

Your favorite summer popsicle has gotten a slight makeover. Instead of using typical orange found in classic creamsicles, this Trader Joe’s version relies on tangerines for a sweeter, juicier exterior. The citrus juice on the outside still envelops a smooth, vanilla ice cream, however, making it a nostalgic go-to for frozen dessert summer cravings.



Sweet Corn, Burrata & Basil Ravioli

Trader Joe’s has a lot of ravioli, but this sweet corn version only appears in the summer. This pocket of pasta is filled with the creaminess of burrata and golden corn, which would feel cloyingly sweet and heavy if it weren’t for the green herbaceousness of basil and the saltiness of parmesan and white cheddar. This would go great tossed with pesto or served with roasted cherry tomatoes.



Coconut Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate

If you are someone who relies heavily on Trader Joe’s cold brew concentrate, but want to mix it up this season, pick up this coconut version of the best-seller. It comes with the same ease as the original—just mix one part of the concentrate with two parts milk or water—but has a nuttier fragrance. Experiment with different syrups for the perfect summer iced coffee.



Uncured All Beef Hot Dogs

Are these the snappiest hot dogs I’ve ever had? Probably not. But for the convenience of picking these up on a quick run to Trader Joe’s for a cookout, they’ll do great. These hot dogs are not too salty, thus making them the perfect vehicle for a drizzle of mustard, chopped raw onions, and generous dollops of relish.



Brioche Hot Dog & Burger Buns

And if you really want to take your hot dogs to the next level, pick up a pack of Trader Joe’s brioche hot dog buns. They’re fluffy and buttery, but sturdy enough that dousing them in condiments will not render them into a wet mess. If you’re more of a burger person, they have brioche burger buns, too.



Vegan Ranch Crunch Salad Kit

If you’re looking for a completely plant-based salad kit for a party (or just for yourself), the vegan ranch crunch kit is a winner. The base contains green and red cabbage, kale, romaine, carrots, and green onions and is dressed up with sunflower seeds and fried onions. Toss the entire thing with the vegan ranch, which is tangy and not overly creamy, and a perfect lunch is served.



Spicy Mango Lemonade

What I really appreciate about the spicy mango lemonade is that it is actually spicy. Thanks to the addition of jalapeño and cayenne, each sip contains a punch that is mellowed out by the sweetness of mango. You can drink this straight or add some tequila for a summery and easy margarita.



Patio Potato Chips

In the summer, there’s nothing better than sitting on a patio with friends and enjoying a warm summer meal—unless you add Trader Joe’s patio chips to the mix. This eclectic seasonal item combines all the flavors of a cookout into a singular bag. You’ll find dill, ketchup, barbecue, and sea salt and vinegar chips all in one and the sweetness, smokiness, and sharp flavors balance each other out.



Strawberry Lemonade Joe-Joe’s

It wouldn’t be a new season if Trader Joe’s didn’t release a new version of their Joe-Joe’s. This summery strawberry lemonade version takes a lemon cookie base and sandwiches it between strawberry creme that's flecked with actual dried strawberries. It’s more sweet than tart, yet still lighter than the original chocolate cookies. This would be a great, low-lift option for an afternoon tea service.



Rainier Cherries

Summer is cherry season and what better way to celebrate than with Rainier cherries? These yellow cherries are kissed with a touch of pink and invitingly sweet on the inside and crisp on the outside. Rainier cherries have exceptionally short seasons, so if you see a pack at Trader Joe’s, nab it while you can.



Asparagus Risotto

This asparagus risotto is ideal for a weeknight summer dinner. For starters, it takes a mere five minutes to prepare: simply add a dash of water and the frozen contents of the bag to a pan and cover for five minutes. The asparagus continues to have bite, while the creamy sauce coats the rice beautifully. This frozen entree would pair perfectly with lemony shrimp or salmon.