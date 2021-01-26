Food & Drink The 16 Essential Vegan Items at Trader Joe’s From cinnamon rolls to veggie dumplings.

Image by Maitane Romagosa for Thrillist

Trader Joe’s is a store I could aimlessly wander around for hours, all while throwing as many products as I can fit into my tote as possible. Over the past few years though I’ve begun to incorporate more plant-based and meatless meals into my diet thanks to my sensitive digestive system. Thankfully, even with these changes, Trader Joe’s is still a place I frequent due to their steadily expanding offering of vegan and dairy-free products. I’ve tried almost every vegan-friendly item so far that TJ’s has introduced, but to keep you from endlessly scrolling for hours, I rounded up some of my favorites that I think are worth a try whether you’re a meat eater or not. From long time classics like the heavily sought after cauliflower gnocchi to new items on the scene like plantain croutons and 100% vegan chocolate chip cookies, you won’t have any trouble finding new pantry staples. Take a look below and get started on your next shopping list.

Plant Folk Coconut Creamer | Image by Maitane Romagosa for Thrillist

Plant Folk Coconut Creamer Coffee and oatmeal lovers, this one's for you. Plant Folk's new coconut creamer is not too sweet but has enough cane sugar to add a kick to your coffee. Even if you're not a fan of coconut or coconut milk, the flavor isn't overpowering at all and creamy enough to fool dairy drinkers. Greek Chickpeas, Parsley & Cumin Chickpeas are loved by vegans and non-vegans alike. Whether you roast them, boil them, or turn them into hummus, they're just an all-around good snack. Trader Joe's new canned Greek chickpeas seasoned with parsley and cumin are the ultimate convenience. With literally no preparation required, these chickpeas are ready to use for soups, vegan curry, or with naan. As for the flavors, there could be a tad more cumin and a little less lemon juice, but the citrusy element isn't overpowering. Rainbow Wrap We could all use a little color on our plates and TJ's hue-tiful rainbow wrap adds just that. The pink beet flour tortilla itself is pink and has a generous amount of additional earthy beets, roasted sweet potatoes, creamy curried hummus, and spinach which added a nice crunch. It's a little more expensive than the other pre-packaged sandwiches and wraps TJ's offer, but the size pays off. Dark Chocolate Sunflower Seed Butter Cups Hopefully I'm not the only one who believes in eating sweets before savory, but when I tried TJ's vegan answer to Reeses, I knew I was on the right side of history. While they don't quite taste exactly like Reese's cups, they're still a good alternative, especially if you're allergic to peanuts. Instead of traditional peanut butter, these cups have a sunflower seed butter center which is earthy, smooth and compliments the dark chocolate shell pretty well. They come in packs of two and are worth the dollar they cost.

Trader Joe's Jumbo Cinnamon Rolls | Image by Maitane Romagosa for Thrillist

Jumbo Cinnamon Rolls Accidentally vegan desserts are my kind of dessert. If you try nothing else from this list, you have to try the dairy-free jumbo cinnamon rolls which only take about 20 minutes to bake. Each can has 5 rolls which you may not think are enough, but they're called "jumbo" for a reason. Although they don't taste exactly like Pillsbury rolls, they're still fluffy, light, and cinnamon-y. You can even pop them in an air fryer if you're feeling particularly fancy. Everything But The Bagel Seasoned Potato Chips The seasoning that has taken over everyone's kitchen pantries now comes in chip form. But instead of just throwing the seasoning on a bag of plain chips and calling it a day, TJ's clearly took their time with measuring the chip to seasoning ratio. Each chip is packed with poppy seeds, sesame seeds, garlic, and salt to create the perfect medium for dipping into your sauce or dip of choice. Vegetable Samosa Burrito One of Trader Joe's newest products is similar to their mini vegetable samosas, but comes in non-fried burrito form. Filled with potatoes, cauliflower, carrots, peas and tomato chutney, the burrito isn't too salty and pairs well with cilantro chutney.

Trader Joe's cheese-less cheesecake | Image by Maitane Romagosa for Thrillist

Cheese-less Cheesecake If you're skeptical about something called "cheese-less cheesecake," I wouldn't blame you. Since it's free of dairy, alternative ingredients like agave syrup, oats, tapioca starch, and oh what's that? Lima beans! The light green legumes which are usually served as a dinner side dish are listed high at the top of the ingredients list but don't worry, you won't actually taste them. Albeit an unusual dairy alternative, Trader Joe's did a good job with masking the bean flavor as the cake itself is pretty sweet but has a bit thinner consistency than regular cheesecake. Cauliflower Gnocchi The vegan holy grail of Trader Joe's frozen aisle is the cauliflower gnocchi. The meal options are endless with these bite-sized delights whether you're going for a savory dish or even dessert. They definitely have a more earthy taste compared to regular potato gnocchi but make a good swap if you're dipping into a plant-based lifestyle. Vegan Mac Sure you could make your own vegan mac and "cheese," but on those days when cooking is the last thing you want to do, a pre-made one doesn't sound half bad. Trader Joe's vegan mac features familiar dairy-free alternatives like butternut squash, coconut milk, tapioca starch, and pea protein, but thankfully doesn't taste like a big concoction of random ingredients thrown in a container. The sauce is creamy and mild and the pasta shells are big enough to hold a decent amount of it.

Partake Foods cookies | Image by Maitane Romagosa for Thrillist

Partake Foods Cookies Partake Foods is making quite the wave across social media for their vegan, gluten-free and allergy-friendly cookies and Trader Joe's recently started selling them in-store! While all of their cookies are vegan, I'm partial to the chocolate chip ones because the crunch combined with the semi-sweet chocolate chips is unbeatable. The cookies are on the small side so you'll probably go through one box pretty quickly (like I did). Plantain Croutons Sometimes the less ingredients, the better the product, and that is certainly true for Trader Joe's new plantain croutons. Made with only plantain, sunflower oil, dried garlic and sea salt, these croutons go well in virtually any salad or soup. Chicken-less Chicken Strips You either love or hate meat substitutes, but I'm a firm believer in not knocking something until you try it. I'm not the biggest fan of soy, which these strips are made out of, however after letting them bake in the oven for about 15 minutes, they had a pleasantly nice texture; not like that of real chicken, but still tasty with breading. I would highly recommend dipping them in some sort of sauce to further mask the meatless flavor.

Trader Joe's falafel mix | Image by Maitane Romagosa for Thrillist

Falafel Mix So TJ's falafel mix does require a bit more preparation than other finds on this list, but if cooked correctly, will yield results that make it worth the wait. The most crucial step in preparing this falafel is you have to let your mixture (which you only have to add water to) sit for 30 to 60 minutes before cooking regardless of if you're baking or frying them. I found that frying them in an air air fryer or on the stovetop made for a better texture and taste, but instructions for baking are included on the box as well. Of course there are different variations of falafel out there but the flavors of the fava beans, chickpeas, and cumin make for a lunch. Thai Vegetable Gyoza Rarely will I ever turn down a dumpling and Trader Joe's Thai vegetable gyoza is no different. You can cook them a few different ways, including in the microwave, pan frying, or steaming them. For sake of time, I used the microwave and still wound up with hot, flavorful dumplings. The exterior is quite thin but filled with a generous amount of cabbage, onions, radish and chives. They're delicious on their own but I chose to dip mine in soy sauce to really intensify the flavors. Spicy Mexican-Style Riced Cauliflower The final Trader Joe's find is not for the weak of taste buds. Believe them when they say it's spicy. Aside from the cauliflower rice, tomatoes, jalapenos, bell peppers, cilantro and lime juice are a few of the standouts that resulted in such a colorful and spicy dish. While it can stand up against other cauliflower dishes on its own, it would also go well in a burrito or taco shell.