How to Navigate a Filipino Restaurant Menu

For years, there's been buzz in the US food world that's had Filipina grandmothers fiercely guarding their recipes. Now, it's official: Pinoy food has finally hit the American mainstream. We're not at peak ube yet (that's purple yam, for the cheap seats), but the Philippines is making its mark on the American dining scene.

This year, Bon Appetit named Washington, DC-based Filipino restaurant Bad Saint the second-best restaurant in the entire country. Meanwhile spots throughout the country -- from LA's The Park's Finest to Vegas' Full House BBQ, Chicago's Uncle Mike's, and New York's Jeepney – are putting their traditional (and elevated) takes on classics front and center.