Underrated Burger Chains That Need to Be in Every State

160+ locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, New Jersey, Nevada, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and internationally

Best burger: Santa Barbara Style (two patties, cheese, avocado, on grilled sourdough)

Consumer Reports is normally where you go to figure out the best Whirlpool washer/dryer set in all of Sears. But it also does yearly surveys of 50,000+ people about fast food, and those people have said more than once that Habit ranks up there with In-N-Out as one of the top burger chains in the country. Like In-N-Out, Habit open-flame grills its Charburgers -- and it has been doing this since it opened in 1969. That's way before the internet made it possible for you to be reading this. But unlike In-N-Out, Habit has made strides to update its menu for modern times. To wit: an Asian-inspired Teriyaki Charburger that comes topped with grilled pineapple and caramelized onions, and its juicy Santa Barbara Style double Charburger which has a heavy helping of avocado on grilled sourdough. And if you're sick of pairing a burger with the thick-cut fries that Habit serves up, there's always the flash-fried tempura green beans. It probably ain't healthy, but when else are you going to eat green beans that taste this good?