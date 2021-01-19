These Companies Are Making Vegan-Friendly Breakfast More Exciting
You can give your tofu scramble and avocado a rest.
For a meal that’s considered the most important of the day, breakfast should never be boring. And if you’re trying to keep them plant-based, they can get repetitive and old quickly. There’s only so much avocado toast one can take.
But having food allergies or living a plant-based or vegan diet doesn’t mean that you have to sacrifice flavor and variety. By swapping out cow’s milk and eggs for non-dairy and plant-based alternatives (try applesauce!) and cooking with organic ingredients, you can still enjoy breakfast staples.
Here are a few companies that offer nationwide shipping on pancakes, muffins, waffles, and even French toast mixes in a variety of actually tasty flavors that won’t make you want to get back into bed.
It’s Really VeganAny pancake mix approved by Tabitha Brown is one worthy of trying. Founded by couple Joy and Terry Cesar in 2016, It’s Really Vegan offers chocolate and original vegan pancake mixes that only need water added for an easy, quick breakfast. Organic cacao powder is the secret to the chocolate mix, which unlike cocoa powder, is generally raw and unprocessed without sugar and dairy. Cacao powder is made from raw cacao beans, which really boosts that chocolate flavor that you want in anything chocolate flavored, all while giving your body the antioxidants it needs. Despite being free of dairy, soy, and egg, both mixes result in pancakes so fluffy and filling, you’ll truly question if they’re really vegan.
How to buy: Directly from their website or Amazon
Partake FoodsFood allergies can really take the fun out of eating, but Partake Food’s new gluten and dairy-free baking mix is the answer to an allergy sufferer’s prayers. The company started as a way for Partake Foods founder and CEO Denise Woodard to accommodate for her daughter’s severe allergy allergies as an infant. The baking mix is free of the top 8 allergens including peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, wheat, and milk. Even though breakfast is on the brain, the mix can be used to make muffins, cakes and pretty much whatever else your baking heart desires. If the name sounds familiar to you, it’s because Partake has been making quite the wave with their cookies, which are also worth checking out.
How to buy: Directly from their website
Purely ElizabethIf you’re looking to incorporate more superfoods into your diet, Purely Elizabeth’s pancake and waffle mix is the way to go. Choose from Ancient grain, grain-free, grain-free with collagen, or try all three with the sampler bundle. Each mix is packed with nutrient-rich flours like almond flour, arrowroot, teff, and the one that has a permanent spot in my pantry, buckwheat. Organic chia and flax seeds also make an appearance in the ingredients for all three mixes. Made for both meat eaters and plant-based eaters, the mixes can be used with eggs or you can substitute with ⅓ cup mashed ripe bananas for a thicker consistency.
How to buy: Directly from their website
Rosella Baked GoodsSouthern vegans and non-vegans, get in here. If you’ve never thought to add sweet potatoes to your waffle or pancake mix, it’s your time to shine. Rosella Baked Goods makes a vegan-friendly sweet potato pancake and waffle mix that is also Tabitha Brown-approved. The sweetness from the sweet potatoes is subtle enough that the pancakes or waffles could even be served as a semi-sweet dessert — and no one’s judging if you serve them with a scoop of ice cream. All you need to do is add water or your favorite plant-based milk like cashew, oat, almond, or rice and you’re good to go.
How to buy: Directly from their website or Amazon
Vicky CakesUsing a recipe created over 40 years ago, Vicky Cakes offers a comforting, down-home approach to pancakes and waffles. Founded by Cortney and Christian Sargent, Vicky Cakes is named after Christian's mother, Vicky, a Mississippi Delta native who carefully developed the recipe for the original buttermilk pancake mix. Easily swap out eggs for yogurt, applesauce, aquafaba, and milk for any non-dairy milk like oat or coconut. But you don’t have to stick to the usual flavors. Other mixes are available including pecan, chocolate chip, blueberry and a gluten-free version of the original. All of which will give you those unbeatable crispy edges.
How to buy: Directly from their website, Walmart or Amazon
Coconut WhiskBella Lam, founded Coconut Whisk with her partner Myles Olson while they were in college after they both went vegan. Aside from pancake and waffle mix, Coconut Whisk offers an array of vegan baking mixes, including ones for chocolate chip cookies and chocolate muffins. Instead of cane sugar, organic coconut sugar is used in the pancake and waffle mix, resulting in a caramel-like flavor that pairs well with the chickpea flour in the finished product. The company also combines nutritious eating with a mission to give back to the community by donating a plant-based meal to a child in need for every purchase through their partnership with Food For Life Global.
How to buy: Directly from their website
Pancakes From ScratchWhile pancakes and waffles are typically the main events in most breakfast meals, french toast is definitely still an essential morning dish, especially when served with fresh fruit and a tiny scoop of Cocowhip. Brian Lee, the founder of Pancakes From Scratch, knows that and has you covered with vegan-friendly versions of pancake and French toast mix. The ingredients list for the pancake mix is short and sweet mentioning only spelt flour, garbanzo bean flour, agave powder, vanilla powder, sea salt and baking soda. The only additional thing you’ll need to add is sparkling water. The list for the French toast is even shorter with only spelt flour, agave powder, cinnamon, vanilla powder, sea salt. Just grab your bread of choice, coconut milk and maple syrup and you’ll be set.
How to buy: Directly through the website
