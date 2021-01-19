These Companies Are Making Vegan-Friendly Breakfast More Exciting

For a meal that’s considered the most important of the day, breakfast should never be boring. And if you’re trying to keep them plant-based, they can get repetitive and old quickly. There’s only so much avocado toast one can take.

But having food allergies or living a plant-based or vegan diet doesn’t mean that you have to sacrifice flavor and variety. By swapping out cow’s milk and eggs for non-dairy and plant-based alternatives (try applesauce!) and cooking with organic ingredients, you can still enjoy breakfast staples.

Here are a few companies that offer nationwide shipping on pancakes, muffins, waffles, and even French toast mixes in a variety of actually tasty flavors that won’t make you want to get back into bed.