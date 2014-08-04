The 33 Best Vegetarian and Vegan Restaurants in America

Richmond, Virginia

Formerly Woodland’s Vegan Bistro, Nu Vegan Café now operates three locations in greater DC, and one in Richmond, Virginia. Hearty vegan dishes like lasagna, mac and cheese and a black bean burger, along with vegan salads, sandwiches and juices feature on the menu.

Houston, Texas

Honestly, this is Pat Greer’s sustainable universe and we’re all just living in it. Since a young child, the Dallas native has always engaged in health-conscious activities, planting seeds on her paternal grandparents’ farm, harvesting plump figs, and building a massive pantry of canned vegetables. She kept those memories close, moving her earth-fueled efforts to Houston and going on to build one of Montrose’s top culinary haunts. Here, herbivores and carnivores alike can load up on sugary blocks of fudge and almond and peanut butter rice treats, enjoy black-bean stuffed tamales and hearty bowls, and try a burger-topped salad minus the starch.