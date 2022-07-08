The 5 Best Ways to Use Hot Honey That Aren’t Pizza

Hot honey is still hot—in case you haven’t noticed. The spicy-sweet condiment was widely introduced to the United States by Mike’s Hot Honey in 2010, and over the years has become a ubiquitous pizza topping. Since then, other honey producers and condiment brands have begun offering the stuff, and it turns out, it can be used in many more applications besides pizza.

Armond Wilbourn is the beekeeper behind Noble Honey in Atlanta. He began producing wildflower and sourwood honey in 2019, and only recently started offering hot honey. “I would do farmers' markets, and different people would walk up to the stand like, ‘Do you have hot honey? Do you have hot honey?’” says Wilbourn.

After many requests and the urging from a local chef, he finally took the plunge. Now he infuses his wildflower honey with chili peppers (“The exact chili pepper, I like to keep close to the vest,” he laughs) and strains it after the mixture sits for a little bit. “People love it because on the front end, you get the sweetness. Then on the back end, you get the spice,” he says. “A lot of people when they first taste it, they’re like, ‘It’s not even... Oh, there it is!’”

Hot honey is not a uniformly made condiment, of course. Charleston-based Red Clay Hot Sauce, for example, puts their own spin on it. “I think it all starts with domestic honey suppliers and then making sure we keep that honey raw,” says founder and chef Geoff Rhyne. “We never cook it. Honey has all those really beautiful nuances when you don’t heat it.”

Red Clay’s honey is infused with red pepper flakes and a little bit of vinegar to give it a tangy dimension. “I always love the push-pull of sweet, salty, and tart,” Rhyne says. “I think that is an interesting tasting component, when you have flavors that contrast and complement each other.”

So how can you use hot honey besides squirting it on pizza? Here are five ways, according to honey experts themselves.