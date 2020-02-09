Lavish Your Valentine With These Cannabis Edibles

Just about the sweetest thing you can do for your 420-friendly Valentine -- aside from smoking them up and going to opening night of Sonic the Hedgehog -- is to get them something sweet… with weed in it. In order to help you show your significant other’s cannabinoid receptors some love this V-Day, we’ve test-driven and stamped a seal of approval on the following top-tier cannabis edibles and drinkables, all at low-to-mid recreational potency, perfect for gifting.
So forget all about roses, we all know there’s only one flower we really need in our lives, and it really does the trick after it’s been infused into butter and baked into cookies.
This guide assumes you’re not buying a cannabis product for the first time. However, if you -- or a person you’re buying for -- are noobies when it comes to edibles, find informative primers in the form of our extracts guide, CBD gummies guide, and cannabis news feed.
Ever Heard of Pon De Ring Donuts?
Greater Goods Marshmallow Bon Bons
Dose: 15mg CBD per bon bon (6 bon bons per pack)
Availability: Oregon, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Texas
Greater Goods bon-bons offer all the benefits of a chocolate-covered marshmallow without any of the mess of setting up a fondue pot -- or driving over to Golden Corral for the Chocolate Wonderfall. There’s a bevy of other benefits, namely a CBD infusion of full-spectrum hemp oil and the perfect balance of both texture (firm coating on gooey marshmallow) and taste (dark chocolate sprinkled with chocolate-infused sea salt). Hailing from Portland, Oregon -- surely, the epicenter of artisanal salt -- it’s no surprise that Greater Goods turns to local Bitterman Salt Co. for its Chocolate Fleur de Sel, a sea salt blended with chocolate extract and cacao.
Sweet Grass Kitchen White Chocolate Chip Butter Pecan Cookies
Dose: 10mg THC (10 cookies per pack)
Availability: Colorado
Whether it’s Pringles or pogs, great things come in stacks. Hence the packing of Sweet Grass’s delectable full-flower offerings into canisters with 10-cookie stacks. You’re getting the goods with these sweets, no leftover trim or hash sprays involved. The savory, sativa-dominant recipe is made with cannabutter which enables the cannabis to naturally bind with the fat in the finished white chocolate chip butter pecan cookie (and the fat in your body) for a long-lasting high.
Nug Pops
Dose: 10mg THC and 10mg CBD per pop (10 pops per pack)
Availability: California
Nug Pops take the popular summertime sugar-water delivery method of your youth and turns it on its head. The flavors, including raspberry pomegranate, salted caramel apple, and prickly pear and key lime, are more befitting of a high-end sorbet than a “this tastes like blue/red/green” freeze pop. There’s 10mg of CBD and THC per pop and Nug uses a nano-emulsion technology that’ll have you seeing effects in about 10 minutes.
Day One Sparkling CBD Water
Dose: 20mg CBD per can (6 cans per pack)
Availability: California, Maryland
From Lacroix to Spindrift to every beverage in Millenial office fridges, sparkling seltzers are going strong. It was only a matter of time before they hooked up with CBD. Day One’s zesty lemon fizzy water has the requisite zero calories and is made with natural fruit juice so there’s no lingering artificial aftertaste and it’s not unduly sweet. It packs 20mg of CBD, which is non-psychoactive, so it takes some edge off without getting you high.
Papa & Barkley Releaf Tincture
Dose: 7.5mg of CBD and THC per 1/4 dropper dose (60 doses per bottle)
Availability: California
While cannabis tinctures are technically a separate category from edibles, they can easily be added to beverages like a smoothie, juice, or mocktail, rather than administered sublingually, for a slightly different effect. Papa & Parkley is top of the line when it comes to putting out pain-reducing and general wellness products like balms, patches, and body oils that are guaranteed to be free of needless additives. Their line of tinctures is a great option for precision dosing, coming in a variety of CBD:THC ratios including 1:1, 1:3 (some psychoactivity), and 30:1 (CBD dominant).
Suck It Strawberry Sweets
Dose: 5mg THC per candy (20 candies per pack)
Availability: Colorado
While the brand name may be uncouth, Suck It does pack a party in your mouth where everyone’s invited. The hard candies arrive get their fruit-forward strawberry taste from a mix of organic cane sugar, organic tapioca syrup, and natural flavors. They’re made by Colorado-based Canyon THC which has been a player in the medical marijuana industry since 2010 and prides itself on making edibles that’re free of synthetic ingredients or petroleum distillates like butane or propane.
Lord Jones Valentines Day Old Fashioned Gumdrops
Dose: 20mg CBD per gumdrop (9 gumdrops per package)
Availability: Nationwide
We’re fans of Lord Jones for all the same reasons we mentioned in the last cannabis gift guide. This season, the fanciful CBD gumdrop purveyor has a limited edition Valentine’s Day package with rich and tart passionfruit and raspberry flavors, in their classy signature box with a gold foil heart gift band primed for gifting.
Emerald Sky Peanut Butter Cups
Dose: 5mg THC per peanut butter cup (20 peanut butter cups per package)
Availability: California
If you’re like me then you’re currently battling an addiction to Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups (note to self: stop grocery shopping while high... or at least not high and hungry). So it’s high praise to say that Emerald Sky’s peanut butter cups are equally craveable -- milk-chocolatey and sea salt sprinkled to boot. The Bay Area edibles manufacturer is helmed by President and Co-Founder Josh Taylor, who’s spent three decades as a confectioner for major companies like Whole Foods, Newman’s Own, and, you guessed it, Trader Joe’s.
Ra Whole Flower THC Capsules
Dose: 50mg THC (15 capsules per pack)
Availability: California
Fun fact: Ancient Egyptians were into weed, so says the Ebers Papyrus, one of the oldest medical texts known to humankind. A number of formulas with the cannabis hieroglyph “shemshemet” were developed to treat earaches, joint pain, and a slew of other maladies. It’s only natural that a cannabis brand like Ra would look to carry the spirit of the Sun God and spread the healing properties of marijuana. No fuss, no muss, Ra’s vegan-friendly capsules are THC-rich, made with sun-grown flower harvested in Mendocino, CA, and placed through a decarbing process that’s solventless in order to best preserve key terpenes, cannabinoids, and flavonoids that hold therapeutic value.
Stonebush Pink Cannabis Infused Beverage
Dose: 7.5mg THC per serving (4 servings per bottle)
Availability: California
While it’s a bottled adult beverage made with California grapes, consider Stonebush as less of a weed wine -- as tempting as it is to see the pink hue and think “rosé that gets you high” -- and more a tasty semi-sour infused beverage. Serve it up chilled and prepare to chill yourself with a glass of Stonebush that has a moderate 7.5mg of THC that’ll onset after 10-15 minutes. The beverage is also alcohol-free too, so there’s no need to worry about that cross-faded feeling of being boozed and stoned.
