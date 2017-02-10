This Is the Weed You Should Be Smoking Right Now (Or, Like, After Work)

This article is cont­ributed by Leafly, the world’s largest cannabis information resource. For more information please visit Leafly.

Every year we like to look back and recognize the rising stars of the cannabis world. Last year, Gorilla Glue #4, Critical Kush, Candyland, and ACDC were among the fastest-trending strains according to Leafly user strain reviews, but which strains stood out from the crowd?

To eliminate outliers that might skew the results, Leafly restricted its search to the top-200-ranking strains of 2016. These strains tend to be more available in dispensaries nationwide. Not sure where to look? Use the Leafly dispensary finder to track down locations near you, then check the menu on the dispensary page.