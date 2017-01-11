The Best Bargains at Whole Foods, According to Employees

Cheese that's under $5

"One of the best deals we have is the under-$5 bin in our cheese department, which is a great way to try new cheeses without having to invest first. We update the bin daily. It's good for using in a recipe, or for a more impressive cheese plate. For great value on high-quality cheeses, I always recommend our Robusto Gouda and Seaside cheddar, both of which go on sale often -- they're imported and of fantastic quality." -- Derek McGovern (Scottsdale, Arizona)

Wine by the case

"Our stores have the best local wine selection around, so much that I actually end up purchasing wine by the case in order to get 20% off! [Editor's Note: Depending on the region and time you're making the purchase, wine by the case can be up to 20% off -- check your local wine shop for details.]" -- Margie West (Morristown, New Jersey)