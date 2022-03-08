10 Women-Led Food Trucks You Should Know About

Food truck purveyors know the best bites are the ones on the go—when you’re at a street fair and want to try everything, when you’re bustling around and only have a minute for a bite, when you’re exploring a new city and need to eat like a local. Over the past decade, food trucks have exploded in popularity, with the number of mobile food businesses nearly doubling between 2013 and 2018, according to the United States Census Bureau. During the pandemic, food trucks provided a lifeline to diners itching to get out of the house for a meal they didn’t have to prepare themselves.

This month—and every month—we’re celebrating the food trucks helmed by women across the country. While national statistics on women-owned food trucks are scarce, a 2018 survey of San Francisco food trucks conducted by Off the Grid found 30% of mobile food businesses were owned by women. And according to the National Restaurant Association, nearly half of all restaurants in the country have women in ownership positions.

No matter where you are in the country, if you’re in the mood for an egg roll, soul food, or tacos, these women and their business have got you covered. Here are some of the best women-owned food trucks.