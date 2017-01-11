Grillist
This Bacon-Wrapped Smoked Meatloaf Tastes Just Like a Big Mac

You can now make your own Big Mac in meatloaf form. Wrapped in a bacon weave then smoked, it takes on elements of all the best foods. Dressed with homemade special sauce guaranteed to be ten times better than the McMass-produced stuff, this fatty (smoked meatloaf) is the byproduct of the geniuses at BarbecueTricks.

Big Mac Fatty

Ingredients:

  • Salt & pepper
  • 2 lbs. ground beef (80/20 mix)
  • 1 lb. bacon
  • Dill pickle slices
  • Thick cut american cheese
  • 1 onion, sliced
  • Sesame seeds
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup Miracle Whip
  • 3 tbsp creamy french salad dressing
  • 1/2 tbsp sweet pickle relish
  • 1 & ½ tbsp dill pickle relish
  • 1 tsp white sugar
  • 1 tsp dried minced onion
  • 1 tsp distilled white vinegar
  • 1 tsp ketchup
  • 1 dash of salt

Directions:

  • Combine all special sauce ingredients in a bowl. Microwave for 30 seconds. Mix again. Refrigerate until serving.
  • On a half sheet baking pan covered in parchment, create a bacon weave.
  • Layer ground beef on top. Then layer on pickles and american cheese in the center of the beef.
  • Use the parchment to roll the fatty up like sushi with a mat (only obviously much bigger and meatier).
  • Pour on 1/3 of the special sauce, sprinkle with sesame seeds, and transfer to the smoker. Cook on medium/indirect heat for approximately 2 hours (smoking temperature at 250ºF) or until internal temperature hits 160ºF.
  • Top off with more special sauce and sesame seeds. Let rest for a few minutes. Slice to serve (an electric carving knife works pretty damn well).
