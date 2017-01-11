Bill Clinton Bakes Cookies, Makes History

In an unsurprising turn of events, the Clintons once again challenged gender roles by pulling a switcheroo on last week’s Family Circle Presidential Cookie Poll. The magazine has been soliciting a cookie recipe from each party’s potential First Lady every election year since 1992, then running them against each other in a heated, reader-determined competition. And now, for the first time ever, a man has entered the ring.

That’s right, ol’ Slick Willy strapped on an apron and stepped in to fill FLOTUS’ pumps this year, pitting his Clinton Family’s Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe against Melania Trump’s fancy-sounding Star Cookies (which are basically just plain sugar cookies in the shape of stars). Ironically, the entire thing stems from an offhand comment Hillary herself made back in 1992 about choosing to pursue her law career when she could have, as she put it, “stayed home and baked cookies and had teas” (the nerve). Conservatives and stay-at-home moms were outraged, Family Circle saw a marketing opportunity, and now the Comeback Kid is in the kitchen.