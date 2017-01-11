Mini-Desserts Are the Best Part of Thanksgiving

The only part of life in which the adage "less is more" has ever made sense is when it comes to dessert. Sure, a huge slice of pie might seem like a good thing, but you've got to keep lifting up your fork to your mouth. What a waste of valuable energy!

This is the beauty of mini-desserts: all the flavor of regular-size desserts with a fraction of the effort it takes to consume them. Once you whip up these delicious recipes for pretzel s'mores, mini-lemon cream pies, and Texas sheet-cake bites, you can pop them in your mouth 'til your heart's content. It's like that other popular adage: Once you pop, you can't stop.