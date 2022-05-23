Tsehaitu Abye Is Planting Seeds for Philly’s Weed Scene

How did Black Dragon Breakfast Club get going?

I went from West Coast vibes, pruning grapes while watering the greens, to the absolutely zero-weed scene in Philadelphia. I needed a community, but I also wanted to start building something for whenever cannabis would legalize. Coming from hospitality, I entered the culinary and creative scenes, where I met a woman who was a fellow cannabis lover and organizer. The more I talked about it, the more people I met with shared interests. After a certain point, I realized I already was building a business.

I spent two years [2016-2018] building the Black Dragon Breakfast Club community on social media and in person in Philadelphia’s creative community through a monthly daytime Rise and Grind event. Initially there was a co-founder, but she has since left to start her own project. Those 10 am meetups inspired the name: We’re Black; we’re dragons [see definition on website]; and we’ve always wanted to be a safe community network for Black Dragons seeking creative spaces to explore their wellness and grow their business.

What was the move from there?

I did a BDBC podcast for a while, but the need for financial stability became clearer. I may come from a nonprofit background, but all that grassroots outreach entails a ton of marketing and sales skills. Landing in the creative community gave me connections to talent, so we’ve transitioned into a marketing/creative agency for those who have cannabis or hemp brands, are bringing an event to our community, and those who just need support and can’t afford a major agency. I have team members that want to progress their careers, so we’re a great fit for brands that need more flexibility but appreciate what a difference great content can make.

There is a lot I want to do. But when I really think it all through, at the root of everything I want to do—if I don’t change the way people look at cannabis, I can’t do any of it. So I’m going to do my best to impact the perception of cannabis in everything I do, and marketing is the way to do that.

What is the Philadelphia weed scene like right now?

We have medical, and we’re hoping in the next two years recreational will hit the ballot. People are definitely moving like that’ll happen. Philly StartUp Leaders hosted a cannabis business accelerator program that I participated in, and it felt very legitimizing to see that entrepreneurship taken seriously. I’m also the Secretary of the Pennsylvania Farmers Union, and they’re in support of cannabis. Cannabis Noire, Stay Lifted, Philadelphia Cannabis Association—we’re all doing things to help set the stage for cannabis to be a supportive contribution to the city.

What do you hope for the rollout of that inevitability?

I hope it helps to heal the city. Right now, Black people continue to get targeted for possessing cannabis, while medical dispensaries operate down the street. This state is rich in so many ways, and yet our public education system is so bad that it’s the setting of Abbott Elementary. There’s so much that could be done. I hope we can get more visibility for Philadephia and for PA—lawmakers need to know the people want to vote on legalizing cannabis. I’m going to keep creating experiences that change the perception of cannabis, because that’s at the root of all of this.