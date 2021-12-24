Ring in the New Year with Black-Eyed Pea Sloppy Joes

In Southern households, black-eyed peas are an essential component of New Year’s Eve dinner, said to bring good luck and prosperity in the year ahead. This belief, rooted in West African folklore, proposes that these legumes work to ward off the dreaded “evil eye.”

I know this much is true—devouring a zesty, black-eyed pea sloppy joe is a delicious way to try your luck. The recipe comes from A Hearty Book of Veggie Sandwiches, written by chef Jackie Freeman, out January 4. In this guide, the vegetable sandwich is thought of as a way to break free from the constraints of cold cuts.

“I think people do the same thing over and over again,” Freeman says. “They have their staple sandwich, and it’s usually lacking inspiration, lacking flavor, lacking texture—and then they get bored of it.”