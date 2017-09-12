Blueberries Might Fight Gum Disease

Quick, someone call Violet Beauregard.
Along with being delicious, blueberries could be great for your gums, according to new research. An article published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry says micronutrients found in wild blueberries have both antibacterial and anti-inflammatory qualities that could help prevent periodontal disease (gum disease) and "may be promising candidates for novel therapeutic agents," or forms of treatment.
Specifically, researchers found that extracts from lowbush blueberries prevented biofilm, or dental plaque, from forming on teeth when tested against bacteria that forms plaque and causes gum disease. The extracts even blocked harmful inflammation of the gums at the molecular level. Ultimately, the researchers said blueberry extract could change the way gum disease is treated, which is typically with antibiotics.
It's already hard not to devour an entire $5 package of the damn things, but just try stopping yourself now.
h/t The Daily Meal
