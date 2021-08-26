The Best Part of Boba Shops Isn’t Even the Tea

Boba shops are my church. I grew up in the town where the alleged first boba shop in America opened and have been visiting these tea parlors all my life. The colorful brewed tea with dozens of toppings to choose from—from spongy tapioca pearls soaked in brown sugar syrup to slippery egg pudding—has always been a beloved part of the boba shop experience. But my favorite thing about boba cafes is the food.

Stewed minced pork rice with soy sauce-infused tea eggs, crackly Taiwanese fried chicken dusted in orange chili powder and paired with crispy fried basil leaves, and cubes of brick toast with generous smears of peanut butter and condensed milk drizzles have always called to me. The beverages are just a bonus.

For Jace Wang, the founder of Tea Addicts in Seattle, this rings true. Growing up in Fujian, China, at the beginning of the boba boom, Wang would stop in at a convenience store next to school to pick up bubble tea, pairing the milky drink with Taiwanese sausage and popcorn chicken that was also stocked in the hot foods section. “I was stunned by how well the combinations went together,” he explains. “That was the very experience that made me decide to have Taiwanese street food on our menu.”

The menu at Tea Addicts is pretty traditional to boba cafe culture. There’s, of course, Taiwanese popcorn chicken, as well as fried tofu and french fries—both regular and sweet potato. Tea Addicts currently only has a single location, but just signed a lease for a new spot where Wang hopes to expand the menu. “We are currently looking at Taiwanese sausages, fried mushroom, tempura, and popcorn shrimp,” Wang relays. “You can expect a lot of things that you can find in Taiwanese night markets.”

Down the coast is Mr. Green Bubble, a collection of boba shops that dot the Bay Area—from San Francisco to Oakland to Menlo Park. “When we were developing our menu, we knew that it was more than just a drink—our identity [is] incorporated,” says Mr. Green Bubble manager Kimberly Dao. “We wanted to bring authentic Taiwanese street food snacks to [our customers] without the need to travel.”

Unlike Wang, Dao’s menu is more expansive and includes bento box meals, rice bowls, and dessert. There’s an ube and pandan mochi waffle, wheel cakes stuffed with taro, as well as Hong Kong-style egg puffs—although Taiwanese popcorn chicken is still the best seller.

To Dao, boba shops are more than just a place to grab a refreshing drink—as she has witnessed firsthand. “Many people spend their family days at a milk tea shop, catching up and spending quality time with each other,” she explains. “It’s no surprise that [we have] an after-school rush where you will see groups of students enjoying time together as their hang out spot, but [it’s still] comfortable enough for people to stick around and study.” Now that school is back in session, Dao notes an uptick of students visiting to play games and do homework—although many customers also visit on lunch breaks from their corporate jobs.

“We didn’t want to just serve teas because we want you to get the full experience of what you would get in Taiwan if you were to go to a milk tea shop,” Dao says.