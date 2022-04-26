Make These Bourbon Pecan Caramels to Celebrate the Kentucky Derby

Caroline Schiff knows a thing or two about balancing flavors. After all, her debut cookbook, The Sweet Side of Sourdough, is all about striking an equilibrium between the tartness of fermented dough and honey, sugar, or other sweeteners. So it only makes sense that she’s also masterful in the practice of taming the often abrasive flavors of alcohol in desserts.

For this year’sg Kentucky Derby (May 7), Schiff is partnering with Pinhook Bourbon to create a well-balanced pecan caramel perfect for watching the race. “I adore caramel, but it can be a bit of sugar bomb and on its own there’s no differentiations in texture,” Schiff explains. “I love adding something crunchy and something assertive. That’s where the pecans and the bourbon come into play—they add some dimension to all the sugar.”

Working with any spirit, including bourbon, is a bit intimidating. The flavor can be extremely potent—something that needs to be tamed or tampered down. But Schiff has excellent advice for anyone looking to add booze into their cooking and baking in a way that will be balanced and delectable.

For starters, smell the spirit. “What do you pick up?” Schiff wants you to ask. If it’s vanilla, pair it with chocolate. Citrus partners with citrus.

From there, taste the spirit. “Is it spicy, sweet, smooth? Look for a complement,” Schiff advises. “Something with a lot of spice would pair great with something more mellow, like creamy cool dairy. Smooth can work with something that has a little more kick, like gingerbread.”

Lastly, adjust everything to your own taste buds. Some prefer boozier desserts while others just want a kiss of alcohol. Bourbon works particularly well with caramel due to its sweet undertones.

“Mellowing the alcohol out with smooth, rich ingredients like milk chocolate, cream, and butter is key,” Schiff says. “Then you can play up the undertones by adding vanilla, maple, or a bit of orange zest. Also, a little goes a long way. In many cases, all you need is a tablespoon or two for a real kick in a dessert.”