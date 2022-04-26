Make These Bourbon Pecan Caramels to Celebrate the Kentucky Derby
Pastry chef Caroline Schiff shares advice on how to work with booze in desserts.
Caroline Schiff knows a thing or two about balancing flavors. After all, her debut cookbook, The Sweet Side of Sourdough, is all about striking an equilibrium between the tartness of fermented dough and honey, sugar, or other sweeteners. So it only makes sense that she’s also masterful in the practice of taming the often abrasive flavors of alcohol in desserts.
For this year’sg Kentucky Derby (May 7), Schiff is partnering with Pinhook Bourbon to create a well-balanced pecan caramel perfect for watching the race. “I adore caramel, but it can be a bit of sugar bomb and on its own there’s no differentiations in texture,” Schiff explains. “I love adding something crunchy and something assertive. That’s where the pecans and the bourbon come into play—they add some dimension to all the sugar.”
Working with any spirit, including bourbon, is a bit intimidating. The flavor can be extremely potent—something that needs to be tamed or tampered down. But Schiff has excellent advice for anyone looking to add booze into their cooking and baking in a way that will be balanced and delectable.
For starters, smell the spirit. “What do you pick up?” Schiff wants you to ask. If it’s vanilla, pair it with chocolate. Citrus partners with citrus.
From there, taste the spirit. “Is it spicy, sweet, smooth? Look for a complement,” Schiff advises. “Something with a lot of spice would pair great with something more mellow, like creamy cool dairy. Smooth can work with something that has a little more kick, like gingerbread.”
Lastly, adjust everything to your own taste buds. Some prefer boozier desserts while others just want a kiss of alcohol. Bourbon works particularly well with caramel due to its sweet undertones.
“Mellowing the alcohol out with smooth, rich ingredients like milk chocolate, cream, and butter is key,” Schiff says. “Then you can play up the undertones by adding vanilla, maple, or a bit of orange zest. Also, a little goes a long way. In many cases, all you need is a tablespoon or two for a real kick in a dessert.”
Chewy Pinhook and Salted Butter Pecan Caramels Recipe by Caroline Schiff
Ingredients
- 2 cups plus 2 tablespoons sugar
- 2 cups heavy cream
- ¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons light corn syrup
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 4 tablespoons Pinhook 2022 Bourbondini, divided
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- ¼ cup chopped pecans
Directions
1. Line a 9-inch square metal pan with parchment paper, leaving an overhang on two sides, and spray lightly with cooking spray. In a heavy deep pot over medium high heat combine the sugar, cream, corn syrup, vanilla, 2 tablespoons bourbon and salt.
2. Bring to a boil, with a candy thermometer attached, stirring frequently and cook to 245°F. Stir in the butter, pecans and remaining bourbon and then pour the caramel into the prepared pan. Let it set at room temperature before lifting it out of the pan and cutting into bite sized rectangles.
3. Individually wrap each caramel in waxed candy papers for keeping. Store at room temperature for up to one month!