Chinese American Sauce Line Bowlcut Focuses on Ingredients and Big Flavor

The iconic bowl haircut is a nostalgic fixture in many Asian Americans’ lives. While comedian Atsuko Okatsuka makes it look chic, the childhood versions were more a cut of convenience bestowed upon the unwilling children of immigrant parents than a style statement. The cut feels universal—something that links Asian Americans together. It’s why Crystal Ung decided to call her sauce line, which includes chili crisp and jarred char siu barbecue sauce, Bowlcut.

“We wanted a name that really represented a shared experience that Asian Americans have that’s also kind of a wink,” Ung explains. “It’s meant to be fun and playful, which is core to our brand, too. Food should be fun.”

Ironically, Ung has never rocked the bowl cut, but that doesn’t stop her from understanding the intimacies of running an Asian American food business. After all, she first started as a restaurant kid.

Growing up in San Diego, Ung has countless memories of a childhood spent at her family’s Chinese restaurant. “I like to say that my saucier days started early on because I was literally helping to make sauces, especially chili oils, chili crisps, hot mustard,” she says. “My dad had me standing on a box of soy sauce to reach the register because I was so short.”

Ung didn’t expect to work in food, though, despite her years of experience. Following business school, she spent time in New York working in fashion, far from the San Diego kitchen where she once tallied totals. But in 2020, with the uptick of violence against Asians following the Covid-19 pandemic, Ung pivoted. “I wanted to work on something super meaningful and compelling,” she explains, “and that went back to food, my first love.”