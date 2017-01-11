Brunch-Flavored Candy Corn Is Here, for Some Reason

Chocolate Chip & Pancakes

The chocolate chip notes are readily apparent on the first bite, but then they peter out and you're left with a mouthful of artificial candy corn flavor with a pinch of butter flavor mixed in. Not my favorite.

Waffles & Strawberry

I'm deathly allergic to strawberries, but I ate these just fine, which tells you exactly how much real strawberry is in them (in case you were getting excited/have never eaten candy corn). You get a ton of artificial strawberry flavors up front, and then you're left with a mouthful of cloying sweetness.

French Toast & Maple Syrup

Strong maple syrup flavors here, with some butter notes mixed in. This is delicious. And unlike eating the real thing, after a few of these, you don't need to take a nap from all the carbs you ingested. These are the best of the bunch.