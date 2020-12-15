NFL Commentator and Former Quarterback Brady Quinn Could Eat All of Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale is known as the Venice of the Americas, with so many homes surrounding the fingerling isles. But what most people overlook is the phenomenal food, and that’s fine with me because I love to eat.

It’s not because of the whole athlete/metabolism thing. Breaking bread and having a meal is one of the most intimate experiences you can share. My dad taught me to enjoy those moments. As a kid who grew up in Ohio, he made every meal feel like a banquet, making sure everyone had a good time. One day a week, my wife (Olympic medalist gymnast Alicia [formerly Sacramone]), and I go out and try to make sure we go on a date at one of our favorite spots.

Let’s start at the beginning of the day. The first breakfast spot is O-B House. Due to COVID, they have had to change their indoor space into a bakery while converting their parking lot to outdoor dining. You’ll definitely feel their tremendous hospitality and fantastic service. I usually get their Anchor Breakfast, which has mahi-mahi, eggs, potatoes, and a side of toast “perfectly buttered.” But don’t miss out on their pancakes… this is like dessert, and even if you are only in town to visit, don’t worry because you can order online shipped directly to you.