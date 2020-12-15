NFL Commentator and Former Quarterback Brady Quinn Could Eat All of Fort Lauderdale
“One of the things that became apparent in the past 11 years is the influence of the East Coast in the food scene. The food is fantastic down here.”
Fort Lauderdale is known as the Venice of the Americas, with so many homes surrounding the fingerling isles. But what most people overlook is the phenomenal food, and that’s fine with me because I love to eat.
It’s not because of the whole athlete/metabolism thing. Breaking bread and having a meal is one of the most intimate experiences you can share. My dad taught me to enjoy those moments. As a kid who grew up in Ohio, he made every meal feel like a banquet, making sure everyone had a good time. One day a week, my wife (Olympic medalist gymnast Alicia [formerly Sacramone]), and I go out and try to make sure we go on a date at one of our favorite spots.
Let’s start at the beginning of the day. The first breakfast spot is O-B House. Due to COVID, they have had to change their indoor space into a bakery while converting their parking lot to outdoor dining. You’ll definitely feel their tremendous hospitality and fantastic service. I usually get their Anchor Breakfast, which has mahi-mahi, eggs, potatoes, and a side of toast “perfectly buttered.” But don’t miss out on their pancakes… this is like dessert, and even if you are only in town to visit, don’t worry because you can order online shipped directly to you.
Next up, Gran Forno Bakery, which serves the whole Las Olas strip. Las Olas Boulevard is the gem of the city. It runs from downtown Fort Lauderdale through retail stores, restaurants, waterfront homes, and dead-ends at the beach. It's a great place to grab a croissant and coffee in the morning or a sandwich for lunch. But the best thing about Gran Forno bakery is the bread. On weekends, you’ll see a line out the door to order a loaf of any one of their many options.
It’s lunchtime, so it’s time to eat again. Let's go check out one of my favorite spots on the water, Coconuts. It’s the best seafood you’ll find in Ft. Lauderdale. Great for lunch or dinner, but the views of some mega yachts are best seen during the day. You can’t miss their scoobies (Coconuts’ speciality of fried blue crab with lots of garlic), and don’t be afraid to arrive by boat because they have waterfront docking.
In case you are looking for something different, try Doc B’s. They have a diverse menu but my favorite is their carnitas sandwich… I try to eat it once a week ‘cause it’s that delicious. If that sandwich is the last thing I ever eat, I’ll die a happy man.
I’m sure you won't be surprised that when it comes to dinner, I’ve got a lot of suggestions. One of the things that became apparent in my past 11 years here is the influence of the East Coast (Boston, New York, Philly) in the food scene. The food is fantastic down here.
Noodles Panini is a charming spot—especially this time of year with their Christmas lights and decor. They have the best meatballs and the service is spectacular. Then there’s Kitchenetta. The owner, Vincent, is from New York and runs a traditional sharing-style. Their chicken parm, veal, wood-fire pizza—everything is incredible. And the portions are gigantic. You’re gonna have lunch the next day for sure.
Then there's Cafe Martorano, which is run by Steve Martorano, one of the more well known chefs in Fort Lauderdale. He’s from Philly and his Philly cheese would make all Eagles fans proud. But all of their dishes are incredible. And the scene is a trip! Starting around 9 or 10 p.m. the restaurant almost turns into a club. There’s loud music, dancing, and expect to see your favorite scenes from your favorite italian movies happening here.
Heritage is a quaint, newer spot run by a younger chef whose parents are from Italy. From stuffed peppers, to homemade pastas that are out of this world. It has a really cool, unique vibe and stands out in the trendy Flagler district.
But beyond Italian, there’s Sun, Surf & Sand, or S3. The best sushi in town, but their daily specials are hard to pass up. Everything from their crispy rice cakes to tempura cauliflower and brussels sprouts. I could eat those last two by themselves. We even went there for Christmas one year, it’s so good. We didn’t feel like cooking, and knew we’d go home happy. That may have been the best Christmas dinner I’ve ever had?!
One of the best local secrets is a place called Cafe Seville. The owner, Joey Esposito, is the Sauce Boss. If you are a garlic fan, try the pollo al ajillo… it’s unreal. People always ask what I get, but it's the same thing everytime: Veal Venecia. I’ve never wanted to risk getting something else in fear of it not being as good. And their dessert? Alright, so their tres leches and Spanish tiramisu—are unbelievable. Like, that’s the last dessert I ever want to have.
I guess I talked a lot about my last meal, but the good thing is that I already know what it is going to look like. I wouldn’t hesitate. I’d say: “Let’s get this thing started.” And I’d never have to leave Fort Lauderdale.
