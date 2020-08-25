How To Build a Community-Based CBD Brand

Weed has always made Nam Nguyen happy. He founded NYC-based CBD brand Brain Dings, essentially, for fun. But the more he got to know the cannabis industry, the less comfortable he was with the success of those with deeper pockets and zero ties to the communities most affected by the business and legacy of this plant. Add in a pandemic and a social revolution, and Nguyen’s notion of “fun” has evolved into something much bigger than a creative, cannabis-friendly outlet -- as has the purpose of his passion project.

Born and raised in California, about an hour east of San Francisco, Nguyen attended college in San Francisco during “the last phase of pre-tech bro dominance in the Bay.”

“I tried really hard to make sure I didn’t turn into a tech bro,” laughs Nguyen, now 33. “I remember playing a pickup game of soccer with my small team at the time, and people from Zynga (the creators of Farmville) were using the other end of the field. There were like 30 people, official jerseys, referees, catered lunches -- I just remember thinking to myself, ‘I gotta get out of here.’”