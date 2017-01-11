Why Breakfast Dates Are So Much Better Than Dinner Dates

Sometimes, you go on a date and the person you're meeting ends up eight years older than their dating profile picture suggests and missing teeth. But rather than bail (the reservation was hard to secure!), you end up drinking six White Russians to cope and then make out with this toothless hack in a booth before going back to their sister's basement, where they live, to do decidedly unsexy sexy stuff. It doesn't have to be this way.

Eating breakfast food on a date typically happens the morning after a dinner-and-drinks date, which is super uncomfortable. So here's why you should rip off that BAND-AID and just make your earliest interaction with a new person as awkward as possible right off the bat.