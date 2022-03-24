All French Toast Should Come in Brick Form

When Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson has a cheat day, French toast is involved. But don’t expect your standard, potentially soggy slices of white bread. His French toast comes in brick form—a creation of one of his private chefs, Raquel “Rocky” Rockquemore-Breiz.

“I was already making thick cut French toast for my family and friends and when I started working for Dwayne, he asked for French toast as one of his cheat meals but specified he wanted bigger French toast,” Rockquemore-Breiz explains. She was thrilled, as she already had a reliable recipe up her sleeve. All that changed were the toppings. “There’s no rules in his cheat meals as opposed to his regular weekly diet, so I would do a tarragon-infused whipped cream and coconut chips, and play around with the syrups until the peanut butter coconut syrup happened.”

Johnson began sharing photos of the decadent French toast, piled high with a mountain of whipped cream and dripping with syrup, and people began noticing—and inquiring. The demand and interest were so great that Breiz, alongside her husband Daniel who is also a private chef, decided to host pop-ups and make their brand, Brique, official in 2020. Their pop-ups traveled along the California coast and even made its way to Hawaii and Las Vegas, where the combination of coconut, peanut butter, and brioche was firmly welcomed.

Prior to getting their current brick-and-mortar, the duo were slinging French toast in front of their homes. “We had a nice operation going, but it was too much for the neighbors,” Breiz laughs. “And I didn’t want people just knowing where we live, or getting stalkers,” Rockquemore-Breiz adds.

Instead, the pair decided to take the plunge and sign on to a location at Los Angeles’s Westfield Century City, a posh mall often visited by Hollywood stars. Chrissy Teigen has even stopped by and shared her approval.