This Burger-Burrito Mash-Up Means You Get Everything You Want in Life

When your self-proclaimed specialities are both burritos and burgers -- you'd be a damn fool not to dip into the dark art of greasy-food alchemy by combining them both to create an unholy, unheard-of mash-up of American and Mexican staples: the Burgrito, a cheeseburger burrito sent from the gods of food mash-ups.

This is exactly what happened at Burgrito's, Brooklyn's soon-to-open Mexican-cum-burger joint, Gothamist noted. It appears as if the owners sort of just took the Whopperito concept and umm... turned it into an entire restaurant.

Each one of the mash-ups is made with bacon, chipotle sauce, French fries, tomatoes, onions, and... actually, you probably want me to shut up so you can see some pictures of this beast, right? Deal.