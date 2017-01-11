Food & Drink

This Burger-Burrito Mash-Up Means You Get Everything You Want in Life

Published On 12/06/2016
Burger Burrito
Bugrito's/Facebook

When your self-proclaimed specialities are both burritos and burgers -- you'd be a damn fool not to dip into the dark art of greasy-food alchemy by combining them both to create an unholy, unheard-of mash-up of American and Mexican staples: the Burgrito, a cheeseburger burrito sent from the gods of food mash-ups.

This is exactly what happened at Burgrito's, Brooklyn's soon-to-open Mexican-cum-burger joint, Gothamist noted. It appears as if the owners sort of just took the Whopperito concept and umm... turned it into an entire restaurant.

Each one of the mash-ups is made with bacon, chipotle sauce, French fries, tomatoes, onions, and... actually, you probably want me to shut up so you can see some pictures of this beast, right? Deal.

burgritos/instagram
burgritos/instagram
littlebabyjesus/instagram
katlynnnxx/instagram

All of this can be yours for a mere $9.50. That's less than a movie ticket. And probably less than a giant bucket of popcorn (the real reason you go to the movies anyways). Herbivores aren't left out either: There is a veggie burger option (complete with vegan chipotle sauce).

This is one of those things that the world doesn't really need... I guess. But dammit, that won't stop us from enjoying the hell out of it. And you should, too. 

Wil Fulton is a staff writer for Thrillist.

