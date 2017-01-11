Watch 'Buddy System's Rhett & Link Try International Holiday Desserts

Stollen? Bûche de Noël? Æbleskiver? No, we didn't sneeze -- we just invited Rhett & Link from the hit YouTube Red series Buddy System to our live studio kitchen to taste test international holiday desserts with Thrillist's own Dave Infante! So if you still have cramps from your grandma's questionable tapioca pie from Christmas dinner, kick back and watch them sample classic sweets from Denmark, Germany, and France, choking hazards be damned. Oh, and there are knives and singing involved. That too. Taste responsibly!

To see more from Rhett & Link, watch Season 11 of Good Mythical Morning when it returns to YouTube on January 16th.