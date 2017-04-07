Any Day Is Better With Buffalo Chicken Cheese Fries

At any good sports bar, you are typically presented with a basket of Buffalo wings and a basket of fries. While they are great on their own, to get the flavors of both in your mouth at the same time, you have to painfully figure out how to get the meat off of the bone while stuffing fried potatoes into your mouth. This is why every place should really just serve cheese fries topped with shredded Buffalo chicken instead.
