Food & Drink

Any Day Is Better With Buffalo Chicken Cheese Fries

By Published On 04/07/2017 By Published On 04/07/2017
More From Eat This

related

This One-Pot Greek Chicken Is an Easy Weeknight Meal

related

Satisfy All of Your Pepperoni Cravings With These Portable Pizza Muffins

related

You Will Want to Make These Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeño Chicken Poppers Immediately

related

These Loaded Mediterranean Fries Are a Perfect Excuse to Eat Potatoes for Dinner

Trending

related

Dude Begs for Retweets To Get Free Wendy's Chicken Nuggets and It's Working

related

Taco Squirrel Is Just Hanging Out, Living the Good Life

related

Mountain Dew's New Spiked Lemonade Is Not Exactly What It Sounds Like

related

American Kids Have Hilarious Reactions to Trying Vietnamese Food

At any good sports bar, you are typically presented with a basket of Buffalo wings and a basket of fries. While they are great on their own, to get the flavors of both in your mouth at the same time, you have to painfully figure out how to get the meat off of the bone while stuffing fried potatoes into your mouth. This is why every place should really just serve cheese fries topped with shredded Buffalo chicken instead.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Other Stuff You'll Like In Eat This

related

READ MORE
Start Every Morning With Your Eggs in the Clouds
Eat This

related

READ MORE
Bacon Buffalo Chicken Biscuits Are the Ultimate Party Food
Eat This

related

READ MORE
Making Thai Chicken Ramen Is the Best Way to Avoid a Bland Dinner
Eat This

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More