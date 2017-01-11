Food & Drink

All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Employees Share Their Horror Stories

All you can eat buffet
Shutterstock/Levent Konuk

If you want to learn something about humanity, go to an all-you-can-eat buffet anywhere in the world and watch the people. It's like having a front seat to at least three of your favorite seven deadly sins: gluttony, sloth, and greed. So when Redditor HoneyCombr asked employees (and enthusiasts) of all-you-can-eat buffets to comment on the most gluttonous things they've seen, those poor souls shared with us some of the most horrific sights known to man.

Beware: you probably won't want to go to a buffet anytime soon after reading this.

Stay away from chocolate fountains

Comment from discussion All you can eat buffet employees, what is the most disgusting display of gluttony you have witnessed?.
Fo_Shizzle_My_Diggle/reddit

Sometimes gluttony has a happy ending

Comment from discussion All you can eat buffet employees, what is the most disgusting display of gluttony you have witnessed?.
cortechthrowaway/reddit

What? That's kind of genius!

Comment from discussion All you can eat buffet employees, what is the most disgusting display of gluttony you have witnessed?.

Warmth_of_the_Sun/reddit

That did not end how I thought it would

Comment from discussion All you can eat buffet employees, what is the most disgusting display of gluttony you have witnessed?.
MagikHat/reddit

Don't... drop... it...

Comment from discussion All you can eat buffet employees, what is the most disgusting display of gluttony you have witnessed?.
PTasty/reddit

Did this kid grow up to be Joey Chestnut?

Comment from discussion All you can eat buffet employees, what is the most disgusting display of gluttony you have witnessed?.
K1LL3RM0NG0/reddit

That takes guts

Comment from discussion All you can eat buffet employees, what is the most disgusting display of gluttony you have witnessed?.
Reddit user

Mountain climbing can be exhausting

Comment from discussion All you can eat buffet employees, what is the most disgusting display of gluttony you have witnessed?.
ravenclaw1991/reddit

Kids are so annoying, right?

Comment from discussion All you can eat buffet employees, what is the most disgusting display of gluttony you have witnessed?.
TAUSEND_DANK/reddit

Your mom moves serious weight

Comment from discussion All you can eat buffet employees, what is the most disgusting display of gluttony you have witnessed?.
zip668/reddit

It probably felt like a super-fun game to the kids

Comment from discussion All you can eat buffet employees, what is the most disgusting display of gluttony you have witnessed?.
samacerothstein/reddit

This man is living the ideal life

Comment from discussion All you can eat buffet employees, what is the most disgusting display of gluttony you have witnessed?.
ILaughAtFunnyShit/reddit

So what? I know a guy who used beer as shampoo.

Comment from discussion All you can eat buffet employees, what is the most disgusting display of gluttony you have witnessed?.
RivenStockingsFetish/reddit

Wish I had a nickname that cool

Comment from discussion All you can eat buffet employees, what is the most disgusting display of gluttony you have witnessed?.
Hactar42/reddit

USA! USA! USA!

Comment from discussion All you can eat buffet employees, what is the most disgusting display of gluttony you have witnessed?.
gnu_kid_on_the_block/reddit

Lee Breslouer is a senior writer for Thrillist, and plans on going to a buffet soon. Follow him to Vegas buffets: @LeeBreslouer.

