How to Make Esteban Castillo’s Cinnamon-Kissed Buñuelos de Viento

Esteban Castillo is a creative powerhouse. The multi-hyphenate talent is a recipe developer, cooking instructor, photographer, social media sensation, best-selling author of his first cookbook, Chicano Eats, and more. His sophomore cookbook, Chicano Bakes, is a sparkly reflection of his culinary prowess.

You might not necessarily think of disco when it comes to baking, but the theme was top of mind for Castillo as he plotted his second cookbook. “It was 2020, Chicano Eats had just come out and I had just purchased a house, gotten married, turned 30, and came out to my dad,” Castillo explains. All of this, paired with the pandemic, was simultaneously transformative and challenging. “It was such a heavy topic, but whenever I was working, I had disco on and that would make me happy, make me dance, and just take my mind away from everything else.”

Put music on while you work, Castillo learned from his mother, and there will always be a pep in your step. The disco ball, particularly, gave Castillo a sense of liberation—and an idea for the theme of his second book. “I always try to incorporate my queerness into my work, and when light dances with glass in the mirror, sometimes you get little rainbows,” he grins.

To Castillo, there are parallels between disco and baking. “When I think of baking, I think of indulgence,” he says. “And when I think of the disco era, I also think of indulgence—big hair, luxurious velvet, all of the sparkle.” He and his husband sourced all the funky glass and dinnerware themselves, acquired some disco balls, and became frequent customers of a local fabric shop that set the glittery and velvety backdrops for dozens of recipes.

While the book is visually stunning—colorful, fun, shimmery, and inviting—the recipes within its pages are equally as compelling. Castillo, who admits to having a massive sweet tooth, penned sections devoted to pan dulce (Mexican sweet bread), postres (desserts), pasteles (cakes), antojitos (small bites), and bebidas (drinks). The front of the book also teaches basics, like how to prepare dulce de leche, make vanilla extract at home, and bake telera rolls.

“There’s such an overflow of French pastry books, cookie books, pie books,” Castillo lists. “In the middle of lockdown, people wanted to join the baking frenzy that was happening—but there weren’t resources for the things my community wanted to bake.”

Castillo took it upon himself to become that resource. There are nostalgic recipes, like cortadillo, a vanilla cake with pink vanilla frosting. There are unmistakable classics, like chocoflan and tres leches. And of course, there are holiday favorites: horchata rum punch, sweet pineapple tamales, and buñuelos de viento—crispy cinnamon sugar-dusted fritters.

“Every time I have [buñuelos de viento], I think back to my childhood and the posadas season,” Castillo says. The pre-Christmas ritual includes celebration, prayers, carrying around a replica baby Jesus, tamales, and buñuelos de viento.

Although these crispy fritters require a special rosette iron to make (which can be purchased at Mexican grocery stores or even online), the ingredients are relatively simple and just a bit of finesse is required to prepare them. “I like to tell people to leave the rosette inside of the hot oil because when you dip the rosette into the batter, you want to make sure that the batter is sizzling,” Castillo advises. “That will ensure that once you go to dip it back into the oil, that it'll release nicely.”

The bonus is that your kitchen will smell like fried dough, cinnamon, and the pleasures of the holiday season.