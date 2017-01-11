Food & Drink

Burger King Will Let You Exchange Your Crappy Christmas Gifts for a Whopper

By Published On 12/15/2016 By Published On 12/15/2016
Burger King
VeniceGrandCanal/Facebook

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

The day after Christmas is all about basking in the holiday glow of family, reminiscing on the previous day's festivities, and desperately trying to return the pile of bullshit your relatives bought you because they have horrible taste and think you are still a 7-year-old girl, for some reason. 

Burger King is going to make that awkward day of exchanges a little easier.

On December 26th in a few select locations (Miami, London, and Brazil), Burger King is letting customers exchange their unwanted gifts for a flamin'-hot Whopper. The presents in question will be donated to charity, too -- so it's all for a righteous cause.

If you don't live in Miami, London, or Brazil -- and frankly, most of the Earth's population doesn't -- you can still get in on the action. The first 100 fans to post a picture of themselves, an unwanted gift, and the #WhopperExchange tag will get "...a surprise from the Burger King brand's social media accounts," according to a press release by the company.

We can only imagine the whimsy and holiday magic in store from Burger King's social media accounts.

Cynicism aside, this promotion at least lets you get rid of your holiday returns in a constructive way, and actually lets you give your unwanted presents to the needy. Also, you get a cheeseburger. Everyone wins. Except McDonald's... I guess. 

Please note, this isn't the first time Burger King has had people do weird stuff in the name of a free Whopper -- remember its Machiavellian "Whopper Sacrifice" campaign?

And since Hanukkah overlaps with Christmas this year, you'll only have the opportunity to exchange the first two nights' presents for a Whopper. So make sure your Uncle Leo saves the good shit for the third one.

It also does not specify if Festivus presents are eligible, so we are just going to go ahead and assume they definitely are.

Related

related

Burger King Just Introduced a Whopper With Ketchup-Filled Donut Buns

related

How Burger King Destroyed Friendships for Free Food

related

Burger King Brings Back Cheesy Tots (and Napoleon Dynamite)

related

Burger King Just Introduced a Whopper With Ketchup-Filled Donut Buns
Whopper
BurgerKing/Facebook

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Wil Fulton is a staff writer for Thrillist. He actually blames Gwyneth Paltrow for most of the world's problems. Follow him @wilfulton.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Greatest Dude Ever Gives $100 Tips to All 33 Workers at His Favorite McDonald's

related

READ MORE
McDonald's Take on 'Chicken and Waffles' Might Be Better Than the Real Thing

related

READ MORE
How to Order and Eat Ramen Without Looking Clueless
Sapporo_Nov16

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like