Burger King Will Let You Exchange Your Crappy Christmas Gifts for a Whopper

The day after Christmas is all about basking in the holiday glow of family, reminiscing on the previous day's festivities, and desperately trying to return the pile of bullshit your relatives bought you because they have horrible taste and think you are still a 7-year-old girl, for some reason.

Burger King is going to make that awkward day of exchanges a little easier.

On December 26th in a few select locations (Miami, London, and Brazil), Burger King is letting customers exchange their unwanted gifts for a flamin'-hot Whopper. The presents in question will be donated to charity, too -- so it's all for a righteous cause.