What Time Does Burger King Start Serving Lunch?

Now that we live in the age of the Doritos-filled burger, there's never been a better time to treat yourself to do lunch at Burger King. There's just one problem: In your hyper-productive excitement, hunger, and need to leave the office to go get lunch you left too early. They're still serving breakfast. Breathe, we've all been there. It's going to be OK.

The BK Lounge is actually uniquely good at accommodating the cold and hungry who crave a Whopper (the best order on the BK menu) first thing in the morning. In 2014, the company launched its Burgers at Breakfast campaign, serving menu items like the Whopper and the Double Bacon Cheeseburger (the most underrated order on the BK menu) during breakfast hours. For the full lunch menu, get to most Burger King locations after 10:30 a.m. and you'll be A-OK.