Food & Drink

Burger King Wants to Team Up With McDonald's to Make the McWhopper

By Published On 08/26/2015 By Published On 08/26/2015
Youtube/BURGER KING

Trending

related

Amazon Is Finally Coming to Your Apple TV

related

You Can Fly 11 Stories Over Las Vegas Like Superman

related

Here's Why Stephen King Says You Should Stay on a Motel's Top Floor

related

Nintendo Warns Paying More Than $80 for a SNES Classic Is a Rip-Off

Burger King is calling for a truce with its longtime rival McDonald's, in the name of burgers (and world peace).

In full-page ads, a detailed website, and a video pitch (see below), Burger King has proposed the two chains join forces on a "McWhopper," a hybrid of the Big Mac and the Whopper, to be sold for just one day (September 21st), to benefit anti-conflict nonprofit Peace One Day. The chain has suggested selling the burger at a pop-up McWhopper shop in Atlanta, Georgia, which is about halfway between the two companies' respective headquarters.

The proposed burger would be six parts Big Mac (top bun, patty, cheese, lettuce, special sauce, middle bun) and six parts Whopper (tomato, onion, ketchup, pickles, patty, bottom bun).

"Let's end the beef, with beef," Burger King said in its ad.

More collaboration suggestions for Peace Day: Drake and Meek Mill; Katy Perry and Taylor Swift; Paris Hilton and her former closet organizer Kimberly Kardashian; Kris Jenner and a local weather man who I just found out were feuding; ZAYN AND ONE DIRECTION.

Youtube/BURGER KING

UPDATE: McDonald's has posted the following response on Facebook:

 

Dear Burger King, Inspiration for a good cause... great idea. We love the intention but think our two brands could...

Posted by McDonald's on Wednesday, August 26, 2015

Stuff You'll Like

Load Moreing