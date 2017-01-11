How Burger King Destroyed Friendships for Free Food

In early 2009, Burger King decided to tear apart friendships in the name of free Whoppers.

If you don't remember (or have blocked this time-period from your brain due to emotional trauma) BK ran a promotion called the Whopper Sacrifice in January, '09. The premise was simple: unfriend 10 people on Facebook, gain a coupon for one free Whopper in the process.

The only thing worse than being unfriended in the name of a lone stupid-ass fast-food cheeseburger (priced at roughly $5, depending on location) is getting notified that one of your former friends ditched your online companionship for 1/10th of a Whopper. Which happened. Every time.