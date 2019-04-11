Burger King’s Super-Spicy ‘Angry Whopper’ Is Back to Burn Off Your Taste Buds

Some people dip a chip in medium salsa until its slightly tinted pink, without tomato chunks, and brace themselves as they graze the tortilla surface with only their front teeth. Others want ghost pepper juice squirted in their eyes during sex… Or at least the maximum possible heat in their Burger King order.
Well, this fiery subcategory of humanity is in luck, because Burger King is bringing back the Angry Whopper, a less flamboyant version of their 2016 release, the “Angriest Whopper,” which featured a hot sauce-infused, flaming red sesame bun. The Angry Whopper has a normal bun, but spares no taste buds with its topping of jalapeños and “angry sauce.” The burger itself is a quarter pound of flame-grilled beef, and other sandwich toppings include lettuce, crispy onion petals, mayo, and thick-cut bacon.
This aggravated cheeseburger is available as part of the $6 King Box, which contains a main sandwich, fries, a drink, and a sweet treat. The Angry Whopper costs almost $6 alone, but if you’re really not trying to get the King Box, it costs only $3 if you order through the BK app.
Heads up, this thing will only be around for a short time at participating BK locations. And you should maybe try your friend’s first if you’re feeling Spice Anxiety.
