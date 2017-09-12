Busted: This Adorable Puppy Looks So Guilty After Stealing Pizza

Stealing pizza is hardly a crime when you're this cute.
But an adorable lil' pup named "Bean" was visibly consumed with guilt when confronted by her owner with evidence of said stolen 'za, a ripped up pizza box. Watch as she turns away in a guilty surrender, when asked what happened to the pizza box. But if anything, Bean should get props for determination, having not only dragged the huge pizza box across the house, but also breaking into it mouth-first for a slice. Because after all, we've all been there.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and displays a similar demeanor when he's caught eating the last slice in the box. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.