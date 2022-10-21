How the Butter Board Trend Polarized the Internet

In the past year, as a society, we have watched people destroy their coffee makers with vodka and attempt to froth milk with a soap dispenser, among other bizarre and ultimately fruitless food hacks and recipes. The butter board trend, however, has somehow taken up space rent-free in everyone’s minds, and is practically going through all the stages of life within a month of its emergence.

It all began on TikTok, as it often does, when, on September 15, Brooklyn-based cook Justine Doiron boldly asserted her desire to make butter boards the “new charcuterie board.” In the video, Doiron spread softened butter on a wooden board and went to town, covering it in flaky sea salt, lemon zest, herbs, red onion, honey, and even edible flowers. She then demonstrated how to eat it by dipping a slice of bread into her concoction.

Comments on her video range from elation to absolute disgust, with some users calling the idea “next level” and proclaiming we have entered our “butter era,” while others are voicing their concerns with double-dipping (“in the age of COVID-19?” commenters point out) and nutrition, as well as likening it to “lubing up a cutting board.”

Since Doiron posted, butter boards have infiltrated the discourse in ways no one could predict. The hosts of The View did a butter board tasting, the dish was lauded as the “perfect fall appetizer,” and the trend is now being blamed for the imminent butter shortage.

Despite the rapidly proliferating rage, the butter board is far from a new idea. Thanks to Doiron’s video, the creator of the sensation was revealed to be Portland chef and cookbook author Joshua McFadden, but the concept dates back much further. The French frequently snack on radishes strewn with salt and thick slabs of butter; Midwesterners layer cream cheese and shrimp on a plate akin to a charcuterie board; and many restaurants have already ventured into the boundless world of butter.

“We’ve been doing [the butter board] for around 5 years, and it has always been a favorite amongst our guests,” says Paul Ainsworth, the chef behind Caffé Rojano in Padstow, England. “Butter is so much more than something that you use in sandwiches or on toast and, with the right accompaniments, it really is a dish on its own. It feels right that it is getting the recognition it deserves.”

The digital footprint of the butter board has spawned new contemporary creations, too. We are now witnessing the cream cheese board, the nutella board, the hummus board, the sushi board, and even the frosting board. Feel Good Foodie’s Yumna Jawad has tackled the labneh board, decorated in cucumbers, olives, and za’atar; while chef Carla Lalli Music has pondered developing a peanut butter board.

