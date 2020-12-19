The Ghost Kitchen Delivering Sunny Key Lime Pie to Winter Homes

“When I was young the options in the food world seemed really limited, I wasn’t quite sure what I wanted to do,” says Hubner. Still, at the time, her end game was always to have her own space, a “kaleidoscope of a place that was one thing during the day, and another at night that was friendly to pop-ups.” For the past ten years she’s worked at a litany of restaurants in New York City, first in front-of-house, later attending culinary school and working as a cook, to understand the full 360-degrees experience. “If I ever wanted to open my own space, I didn’t want to rely on anyone else to finish the piece of the puzzle for me,” she says.

But after a particularly bad experience working in professional kitchens, she realized she no longer wanted to have food be her main source of income: in part because of the unsustainable low wages and also the general toxicity that has become endemic to the industry.

A few years ago, she made the choice to break off from restaurants. Instead she began cooking as a side gig, finding work as a private chef, while working as a full-time nanny, a job she has done off and on again for years, as supplemental income. “The change really reinvigorated my love of food,” she says. For the past four years, she’s hosted weekly soup deliveries during the cold weather months, building a following under the clever name, SOUPERNATURAL.

Though she has plans to bring her soups back this winter, her focus these days is now mainly on the pies. “Cooking in someone else’s house and helping raise someone else’s kids during a pandemic is an especially unique experience,” says Hubner of her main anchor job. But, she says, “kids are the best critics,” and it’s been especially helpful to have their direct feedback as she takes the pie-making more seriously.