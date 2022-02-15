Chef Charleen Caabay Wants a More Equitable Weed Scene in Oakland

At that moment, Caabay was unemployed and unsure of how she’d pay the next month’s rent. She started asking around for unwanted trim, accumulating enough to experiment with cooking and dosage to perfect the process of infusing butter and cooking oils. It didn’t take long for her to become known as the hook for classic pot brownies and cookies.

This continued as she got a Filipino comfort food pop-up going, and even as her first restaurant opened in 2013, she experimented with infusing Filipino-inspired desserts after hours. Once she returned home following her Chopped win and trip abroad, she got into the cannabis business more officially with a private dispensary (under Oakland’s Measure Z), selling a handful of strains and full spectrum chocolates.

As a natural community builder, Caabay saw flaws in this emerging legal industry. In 2017, she co-founded The People’s Ecosystem with IT expert Christine De La Rosa to be a “community catalyst” that focuses on investments in BIPOC and women-owned and operated cannabis businesses. The duo recently won seed backing for a $50 million venture capital fund (The People’s Group Fund) that will invest in “cannabis businesses owned by women, African-Americans, Indigenous people, and people of color.”

“I’ve always been grateful for this growing city, despite the changes of scenery due to gentrification. Positive changes have come out of it, like Oakland leading the way to create an equitable pathway for BIPOC communities to enter the cannabis space. However, it’s not enough,” explains Caabay. “Black and brown people are still incarcerated and are dealing with the repercussions that don't allow them to enter the cannabis space with fair equity. The industry doesn't set us up to succeed, and I’ve been committed to creating a path for generational wealth through cannabis for our people.”

We’ve written about Bay Area cannabis figures like pot pop-up professional Big Bad Wolf and renowned regional innovations like Potli’s Shrimp Chips, but for a proper guide to enjoying cannabis in the East Bay, we turned to Caabay for her favorite shops, products and places to enjoy them.

Here’s her guide to a weed-centric field trip in Oakland that supports a stronger, more equitable industry with every dollar.