How to Pair Weed and CBD with Workouts for Active Stoners

People who love cannabis will recommend it for everything. Can’t sleep? Try weed. Can’t eat? You need weed. Glaucoma? Weed. Broken heart? Yup, weed. Although such claims have yet to be proven accurate, one turns out to hold some water: weed and working out might be a great duo.

To be clear, no one is saying weed will make you faster or stronger. However, scientists have discovered a link between our endocannabinoid systems—the part of our bodies with receptors that interact with cannabis—and the sensation commonly referred to as “runner’s high.” They are very similar sets of receptors that, when activated, may complement one another.

At least they seem to, according to a University of Colorado Boulder study that found that 80% of cannabis users consume when they work out. From that group, 70% report cannabis increased enjoyment, 78% say it boosted recovery, and 52% felt more motivated. If cannabinoids can make healthy, physical activity more fun and potentially help our bodies recover from strain, it may not be a bad idea to consider calling on the plant as you tackle more ambitious fitness goals.

Here are the coolest cannabis-friendly, fitness-oriented activities available around the country, the online workouts available to any cannabis-lover with Wi-Fi, and the best athletic CBD products made with movement and muscles in mind.