Valentine’s Cannabis Edibles That’ll Make You Believe in Love Again
CBD gummies, infused macarons, and many items that will make your pandemic holiday much more romantic...
If you’ve come looking for CBD lube recommendations, allow me to apologize in advance. That said, you’ve come to the right place for solid Valentine’s edibles recommendations for you and that significant stoner in your life. Top options for special releases around February include new CBD gummies, infused macarons, and a subscription box chock full of goodies that should make your house ridden pandemic holiday much more romantic. There’s also a mix of THC-heavy and CBD-heavy products for folks of all experience levels.
Rose Delights infused with Aster Farms rosin
Dose: 5 mg THC per delight (20 delights per package)
Availability: California
A welcome variant of infused gummies, Turkish delights are known for their thick jelly texture, dusting of icing sugar, and herbal and fruity fragrances. The recipe for Rose Delights’ gelatinous cubes came from Peruvian chef Virgilio Martínez Véliz aiming to capture the flavor of Blossom Bluff Orchards’ Autumn Bright nectarines along with the pungence of muddled juniper berries from the herbalists at Sacramento’s Starwest Botanicals. The delights are cold-infused with rosin pressed out of sungrown flower from Aster Farms, whose badass CEO Julia Jacobson has poured a moat of gravel around her grow operation to fend off wildfires after having lost the farm in the Mendocino Complex Fire in 2018. The collaboration is an ode to the work of sustainable cultivators, award-winning chefs, and the meticulous curation that Rose puts into its products.
Martha Stewart's CBD Valentine’s Day Flavor Sampler
Dose: 10mg CBD per gummy (72 gummies per box)
Availability: Most states where CBD is recreationally legal
As a D.A.R.E.-brained kid in the ‘90s, I wouldn’t have believed that Martha Stewart would go on to befriend Snoop Dogg and make a designer line of weed gummies. But Stewart’s new line of CBD wellness products explains why I watched so much Martha Stewart Living with my mom. In time for Valentine’s Day, this 6-flavor sampler of gummies is inspired by garden fresh rhubarb, strawberries, pink grapefruit, red and black raspberries, and passionfruit. As part of Stewart’s partnership with cannabis power player Canopy Growth, the gummies are made with cane sugar, natural flavoring, and hemp extract, a very good thing if you’re seeking a calming effect rather than a heady high.
Hervé Macarons
Dose: 10mg THC per macaron (3 macarons per box)
Availability: Nevada
I’ve had an abiding respect for French pastry ever since Dominique Ansel brought the cronut to our shores. Here we have luxe edibles brand Hervé, co-founded by Toronto-based Frenchmen Sébastien Centner and Frédéric Naggar, offering their infused take on the classic macaron. Hervé’s 3-pack of small-batch chocolate, raspberry, and salted caramel macarons are made in the traditional pâtisserie method -- sandwiching almond cookies around indulgent ganaches and buttercreams -- and blending them with a sativa hybrid distillate to the tune of 10mg per serving. The gluten-free cookies are hand-brushed with 23-karat gold leafing and presented in a classy magnetized box. Get baked and debate the difference between macarons and macaroons and Emmanuel Macron.
22Red CBD Isolate Tincture
Dose: 100mg CBD per serving (30 servings per bottle)
Availability: Nationwide
Whether playing bass for System of a Down or cultivating his signature Church 22 strain, Shavo Odadijan can slap. His cannabis lifestyle brand, 22Red, has grown a following for their pre-rolls, eighths, and vapes, and now, just in time for the romantic holiday, they’ve got a full-spectrum CBD tincture ideal for an infused mocktail. Try mixing simple syrup, pomegranate cranberry juice, coconut water, and a lime and one dropper of the tincture -- always best to adhere to the residing edibles wisdom of “start low, go slow.” The end result is the intended effect of fast-acting relaxation that’ll come in handy whether you’re celebrating from home with your special someone or virtually with your closest friends for a tea-spilling Galentine’s or Guyentine’s.
High On Love’s Dark Chocolate Body Paint, Sensual Oil, Pre-rolls, and Lip Balm
Dose: varies
Availability: Nationwide for CBD/Hemp products and Colorado for THC products
It wouldn’t be Valentine’s Day without dark chocolate, so women-owned sexual wellness company High on Love has got your cannabis needs covered. Their intimate line of body paint is a blend of Brussels-grade rich dark chocolate and premium hemp seed oil, so if you’re just introducing food play and/or cannabis into the bedroom, this is a safe nudge in the right direction. Added good news for lovers in Colorado, High on Love has also rolled out THC-infused versions of its popular Stimulating Oil and sensual pre-rolls and lip balm. Thoughtfully created with a woman’s libido in mind, the brand aims to be in 700 dispensaries throughout the state.
Nugg Club subscription box
Dose: varies
Availability: California
In this social distancing era, delivery services have flourished and it’s about time a subscription box hit the scene that offers cannabis products rather than just accessories like rolling papers and hemp wicks. Nugg Club offers highly customizable subscription boxes for consumers in Los Angeles, Orange County, and the Inland Empire. You’ll pick your favorite forms of consumption—the edibles category for instance has featured top brands like Satori and Coda Signature—then select a frequency of delivery, and receive a box of five to seven expert-picked items along with any add-ons you’ve chosen in the weeks leading up to delivery in case your stash is running thin. Look for festive items around the holidays like Kurvana’s Valentine's Day tincture gift set.
Sean Cooley is a contributor to Thrillist, covering cannabis, travel, and Los Angeles food and events. He’s worked with some of the top brands in cannabis including Weedmaps, High Times, and Vangst. Follow his half-baked festivities on Instagram @SeanCoolish.