Valentine’s Cannabis Edibles That’ll Make You Believe in Love Again

Dose: 5 mg THC per delight (20 delights per package)

Availability: California

A welcome variant of infused gummies, Turkish delights are known for their thick jelly texture, dusting of icing sugar, and herbal and fruity fragrances. The recipe for Rose Delights’ gelatinous cubes came from Peruvian chef Virgilio Martínez Véliz aiming to capture the flavor of Blossom Bluff Orchards’ Autumn Bright nectarines along with the pungence of muddled juniper berries from the herbalists at Sacramento’s Starwest Botanicals. The delights are cold-infused with rosin pressed out of sungrown flower from Aster Farms, whose badass CEO Julia Jacobson has poured a moat of gravel around her grow operation to fend off wildfires after having lost the farm in the Mendocino Complex Fire in 2018. The collaboration is an ode to the work of sustainable cultivators, award-winning chefs, and the meticulous curation that Rose puts into its products.

Dose: 10mg CBD per gummy (72 gummies per box)

Availability: Most states where CBD is recreationally legal

As a D.A.R.E.-brained kid in the ‘90s, I wouldn’t have believed that Martha Stewart would go on to befriend Snoop Dogg and make a designer line of weed gummies. But Stewart’s new line of CBD wellness products explains why I watched so much Martha Stewart Living with my mom. In time for Valentine’s Day, this 6-flavor sampler of gummies is inspired by garden fresh rhubarb, strawberries, pink grapefruit, red and black raspberries, and passionfruit. As part of Stewart’s partnership with cannabis power player Canopy Growth, the gummies are made with cane sugar, natural flavoring, and hemp extract, a very good thing if you’re seeking a calming effect rather than a heady high.

Dose: 10mg THC per macaron (3 macarons per box)

Availability: Nevada

I’ve had an abiding respect for French pastry ever since Dominique Ansel brought the cronut to our shores. Here we have luxe edibles brand Hervé, co-founded by Toronto-based Frenchmen Sébastien Centner and Frédéric Naggar, offering their infused take on the classic macaron. Hervé’s 3-pack of small-batch chocolate, raspberry, and salted caramel macarons are made in the traditional pâtisserie method -- sandwiching almond cookies around indulgent ganaches and buttercreams -- and blending them with a sativa hybrid distillate to the tune of 10mg per serving. The gluten-free cookies are hand-brushed with 23-karat gold leafing and presented in a classy magnetized box. Get baked and debate the difference between macarons and macaroons and Emmanuel Macron.