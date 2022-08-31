How to Have a Weed-Fueled Adventure in Phoenix, Arizona

The cannabis scene in Arizona is poppin’. There may not be the flash of Las Vegas dispensaries, but there’s unique destinations like the cannabis consumption-friendly Clarendon Hotel and a Scottsdale-Tempe location of Sunday Goods dispensaries that offers complimentary kombucha, cold brew, and drive-thru service. Phoenix event producer Cloth + Flame throws beautiful gourmet cannabis dinners in the desert, The state is booming in itself—multiple Arizona cities and towns are among the fastest growing in the nation.

One woman at the center of this burgeoning scene is Lilach Mazor Power, a local dispensary owner with multiple cannabis brands who’s been an active leader as vice president of the Arizona Dispensaries Association. Originally from Israel, Power moved to Arizona in 2006, initially working in the restaurant and food and beverage industry as a bartender, bar manager, then managing a catering company.

In those days, cannabis wasn’t really a part of her life. Power would typically accept when others offered, but she didn’t yet have her own personal relationship and rituals with the plant. By 2010, she’d just had her first baby and was in the midst of trying to start her own business.