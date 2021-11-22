Bake These Cannabis-Infused Caramel Pecan Cookies
Truly enjoy the most wonderful time of the year.
It’s cookie season! As temperatures drop outside and friends and family make their way over for some cozy, quality time at home, it’s the best time of year for passing around a plate of soft, sweet, and fresh-out-of-the-oven weed cookies.
If you’ve only got your own flower on hand, there’s nothing wrong with a batch of regular canna-butter cookies. However, if you’re lucky enough to live in a state where cannabis is legal and can buy RSO from a dispensary near you, this form of cannabis concentrate is a fantastic, potent alternative form that delivers full-bodied effects.
RSO, aka Rick Simpson Oil, is a concentrated cannabis oil with impressive therapeutic potential, named after the Canadian hospital engineer who treated his skin cancer using a homemade cannabis extraction via pure isopropyl alcohol.
This process retains more of the therapeutic compounds of the plant—cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids—making this full-spectrum, whole-plant extract a popular option for those with more pointed medicinal needs. The extraction also produces very high THC content, making it similarly popular in circles with higher cannabis tolerances.
It is a sticky, gooey black oil with an almost tar-like consistency, typically packaged in a syringe for easy handling. Since RSO is so rich and gooey with these compounds, there is going to be more of a weed flavor than usual in these cookies. That’s why I lined up a sweet, flavorful, caramel-drizzled recipe perfect for balancing out any unpleasantly herbal notes.
Got your apron on? Let’s go!
Cannabis-Infused Caramel Pecan Cookies Recipe
Yield: 15 large cookies with a dosage of 16.6 milligrams of THC per cookie
Ingredients:
• ½ cup white sugar
• 1 egg
• ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
• 1½ cups flour
• ½ teaspoon baking soda
• ½ teaspoon salt
• ¾ cup crushed candied pecans (¼ cup for topping)
• ¾ cup crushed toffee bits (¼ cup for topping)
• Caramel sauce for drizzle
• ½ cup of butter
• 250 milligrams of Full-Spectrum RSO (about half of a ½ gram syringe of RSO; I used this East Coast Sour Diesel by Avexia)
Directions:
1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Prepare a baking sheet by lining it with parchment paper. Set aside.
2. Melt butter on low heat in a saucepan. Once the stick is completely melted, add your desired amount of RSO oil. Do not let the butter boil or burn.
3. Add the RSO canna-butter and sugar together in a stand mixer on medium-high speed, or in a large bowl with a hand mixer until light and fluffy.
4. Add the egg and vanilla. Mix well until combined, scraping down the sides of the bowl.
5. Add the flour, baking soda, and salt, and mix until a dough forms.
6. Add the pecans and toffee bits. Mix together just until they are fully incorporated into the cookie dough.
7. Drop by the spoonful (or roll into balls with your hands) onto the prepared baking sheet and press the cookies down slightly before baking.
8. Bake for about 10-12 minutes, or until the cookies begin to look slightly golden brown.
9. Remove from the oven and let cool on the pan for 5 minutes before moving to a wire rack to cool completely.
10. Top with extra pecans, toffee bits, and drizzle with caramel sauce for serving.
11. Note: Remember, as with all edibles, it’s best to be patient and wait at least an hour before deciding to eat another cookie. It can take an hour and a half to feel the effects start to set in—start low, go slow, and enjoy.