Bake These Cannabis-Infused ​Caramel Pecan Cookies

RSO, aka Rick Simpson Oil, is a concentrated cannabis oil with impressive therapeutic potential, named after the Canadian hospital engineer who treated his skin cancer using a homemade cannabis extraction via pure isopropyl alcohol.

This process retains more of the therapeutic compounds of the plant—cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids—making this full-spectrum, whole-plant extract a popular option for those with more pointed medicinal needs. The extraction also produces very high THC content, making it similarly popular in circles with higher cannabis tolerances.

It is a sticky, gooey black oil with an almost tar-like consistency, typically packaged in a syringe for easy handling. Since RSO is so rich and gooey with these compounds, there is going to be more of a weed flavor than usual in these cookies. That’s why I lined up a sweet, flavorful, caramel-drizzled recipe perfect for balancing out any unpleasantly herbal notes.

Got your apron on? Let’s go!