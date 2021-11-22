Bake These Cannabis-Infused ​Caramel Pecan Cookies

Truly enjoy the most wonderful time of the year.

By Hannah Izer

Published on 11/22/2021 at 4:35 PM

Photo by Cole Saladino and Drew Swantak for Thrillist

It’s cookie season! As temperatures drop outside and friends and family make their way over for some cozy, quality time at home, it’s the best time of year for passing around a plate of soft, sweet, and fresh-out-of-the-oven weed cookies.

If you’ve only got your own flower on hand, there’s nothing wrong with a batch of regular canna-butter cookies. However, if you’re lucky enough to live in a state where cannabis is legal and can buy RSO from a dispensary near you, this form of cannabis concentrate is a fantastic, potent alternative form that delivers full-bodied effects.

RSO, aka Rick Simpson Oil, is a concentrated cannabis oil with impressive therapeutic potential, named after the Canadian hospital engineer who treated his skin cancer using a homemade cannabis extraction via pure isopropyl alcohol.

This process retains more of the therapeutic compounds of the plant—cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids—making this full-spectrum, whole-plant extract a popular option for those with more pointed medicinal needs. The extraction also produces very high THC content, making it similarly popular in circles with higher cannabis tolerances.

It is a sticky, gooey black oil with an almost tar-like consistency, typically packaged in a syringe for easy handling. Since RSO is so rich and gooey with these compounds, there is going to be more of a weed flavor than usual in these cookies. That’s why I lined up a sweet, flavorful, caramel-drizzled recipe perfect for balancing out any unpleasantly herbal notes.

Got your apron on? Let’s go!

Photo by Hannah Izer

Cannabis-Infused Caramel Pecan Cookies Recipe

Yield: 15 large cookies with a dosage of 16.6 milligrams of THC per cookie

Ingredients:
• ½ cup white sugar
• 1 egg
• ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
• 1½ cups flour
• ½ teaspoon baking soda
• ½ teaspoon salt
• ¾ cup crushed candied pecans (¼ cup for topping)
• ¾ cup crushed toffee bits (¼ cup for topping)
• Caramel sauce for drizzle
• ½ cup of butter
• 250 milligrams of Full-Spectrum RSO (about half of a ½ gram syringe of RSO; I used this East Coast Sour Diesel by Avexia)

Directions:
1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Prepare a baking sheet by lining it with parchment paper. Set aside.
2. Melt butter on low heat in a saucepan. Once the stick is completely melted, add your desired amount of RSO oil. Do not let the butter boil or burn.
3. Add the RSO canna-butter and sugar together in a stand mixer on medium-high speed, or in a large bowl with a hand mixer until light and fluffy.
4. Add the egg and vanilla. Mix well until combined, scraping down the sides of the bowl.
5. Add the flour, baking soda, and salt, and mix until a dough forms.
6. Add the pecans and toffee bits. Mix together just until they are fully incorporated into the cookie dough.
7. Drop by the spoonful (or roll into balls with your hands) onto the prepared baking sheet and press the cookies down slightly before baking.
8. Bake for about 10-12 minutes, or until the cookies begin to look slightly golden brown.
9. Remove from the oven and let cool on the pan for 5 minutes before moving to a wire rack to cool completely.
10. Top with extra pecans, toffee bits, and drizzle with caramel sauce for serving.
11. Note: Remember, as with all edibles, it’s best to be patient and wait at least an hour before deciding to eat another cookie. It can take an hour and a half to feel the effects start to set in—start low, go slow, and enjoy.

Any cannabis products referenced above are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The writer is not a medical doctor, and their experience is based on personal use, the results of which may not be typical or intended. The legality of cannabis products varies by state, and readers are encouraged to check their local laws before purchasing and using cannabis products. Possessing, using, distributing, and/or selling marijuana or marijuana-based products is illegal under federal law as of the writing of this

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on InstagramTwitterPinterestYouTubeTikTok, and Snapchat.

Hannah Izer is a copywriter who specializes in the cannabis industry. Follow her on Instagram.