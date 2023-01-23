How to Host a Cannabis-Infused Hot Pot Feast

For many people all over the world, Lunar New Year sounds like bubbling broth and chopsticks clacking together. It smells like thinly sliced ribeye, fish balls, whole shrimp, Chinese lettuce, and noodles all swimming and simmering in a hot pot of spicy broth, also known as huǒ guō (火锅) or “fire pot.” For Wendy Zeng, the chef who won Food Network’s competitive cannabis cooking show, Chopped 420, Lunar New Year means it’s time for an infused hot pot session. But this is certainly a feast you curate any time of the year.

Zeng spent her childhood in Chengdu, the capital city of Sichuan in southwest China. These days, though, and she lives in East Los Angeles, where she’s chef-owner of Drizzle, an elevated catering company and cannabis supper club. For cannabis-infused gatherings, Zeng says it’s important to clearly label each weed-enhanced item with “mg per serving” and carefully dose to ensure everyone at every tolerance has a good time.

“Hot pot is all about abundance and variety, so have a range of options to choose from so guests can dose themselves and control their high,” says Zeng. “From cannabis-infused sauces and snacks to beverage and joint pairings, there are many ways to host a cannabis-infused hot pot party.”

Here are Zeng’s expert tips for the ultimate infused hot pot party, as well as her recipe for infused dipping sauce with homemade sesame oil.