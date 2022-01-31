These Cannabis-Infused Oreo Balls Are Irresistible

Like many edible brands, Incredibles started with a batch of “special cookies” to help ease one of the founder’s grandmother’s pain. Grandma Noni’s original recipe tasted like a warm, melty homemade cookie.

Since Incredibles established itself in the Colorado market in 2010, the brand has expanded into many more states and flavor profiles, always maintaining a focus on creating delicious chocolate.

We can all agree on delicious chocolate, but dosing? That’s unique to every person. These No-Bake Cannabis Infused Oreo Balls use a Cookies & Cream Chocolate Bar from Incredibles to create 10 decadent cookie balls at 10 milligrams of THC each. They’re chocolate filled and chocolate coated with an Oreo crunch—a next-level munchie, but one that’s not too complicated to make if you’re already a bowl or two deep.